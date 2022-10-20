Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simone Biles has urged people dressing up for Halloween to forego any Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.

The Olympic gymnast speaks out against the costumes after Netflix’s true crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became the streaming service’s second-most popular English language series ever.

Biles tweeted: “I’m just gon [sic] go ahead and say it, put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain’t having it!!!!!!”

Merchandise and costumes related to the serial killer, who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, have been spotted on sale online.

The costumes consist of spectacles similar to those worn by Dahmer, short-sleeve button-down shirts, and wigs resembling his hairstyle.

eBay said it saw a surge in costumes depicting Dahmer following the release of the series directed by Ryan Murphy, in which Dahmer is played by Evan Peters.

The retail giant has now banned sales of costumes depicting Dahmer as it violates the site’s policy.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday (19 October) that such items have been taken down after moderators went through listings on the site.

Biles’ plea follows similar criticism by the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims. Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes, said she was outraged by the “evil” Halloween costumes.

She told TMZ this week that “if Netflix hadn’t streamed the show, none of the families would be re-victimised… and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year”.

Evan Peters in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (SER BAFFO/NETFLIX)

Tony, who was deaf, met Dahmer at a Milwaukee gay bar on 24 May 1991. Dahmer picked him up and took him home, where he drugged, killed and dismembered Tony’s body, keeping his skull.

Other victims’ families have also criticised the series for “retraumatising” them.

Tatiana Banks, the daughter of Errol Lindsey, who was killed by Dahmer at the age of 19 in 1991, said the show has given her nightmares.

She told Insider: “Honestly ever since that show’s been on I haven’t been able to sleep… I see Jeffrey Dahmer in my sleep.”