Simone Biles’ niece, Ronni, has shown her support for her aunt with a special outfit.

Last week, Simone’s brother, Ronald, and his wife, Sammi, shared a video on Instagram of Ronni cheering for her aunt, who was competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the US women’s gymnastics team’s Olympic journey has come to an end, Simone won four medals during the Games, including three gold.

In Ronald and Sammi’s Instagram video, Ronni could be seen rooting for the US team, as the child was wearing a mini-version of Biles’ red, white, and blue leotard, adorned with silver stars. Sammi then quipped about her daughter’s outfit and excitement about the Olympics.

“Competing for the United States of America, Ronni Biles!” she said, as her daughter was standing on a bed, while clapping her hands and smiling.

Sammi and Ronald went on to congratulate the US gymnasts, as the video was shared right before Simone competed in the all-around final event on July 30. During that event, Team USA won the gold.

“LFGGGG team finalll,” the caption reads. “Do it for the little girl inside of each of you… We love & support yall no matter what!!!”

Sammi then gave a shout out to the US team, including Jordan Chiles and Ronni’s “auntie” Simone. “We will be cheering loud & proud in Bercy Arena,” the caption continued.

The mother concluded by expressing her gratitude for popular Gymnastic apparel brand GK Elite, who made Ronni’s leotard and helped her “look like all the queens out on the floor.”

In the comments, fans went on to gush over Ronni’s outfit and the sweet video of her cheering for Team USA.

“This... on repeat!!” Today host Hoda Kotb wrote, while another Instagram user added: “Are you kidding me? I’m obsessed, she’s precious.”

A third added: “OMG that mini outfit on her is so cute!!! Perfect score, little lady!”

In November 2022, Simone took to Instagram to celebrate her niece’s arrival. She shared one photo of herself cradling the then newborn baby in her arms in the hospital, along with another snap of Ronni’s hand wrapped around her aunt’s finger.

“My precious little niece made her debut friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you!” the Olympican wrote in the caption. “Congrats to my brother @rbiles2 & sister in law @ivfbelieveinbabybiles.”

On August 5, Simone’s competitions at the 2024 summer Olympics came to a close, as she won a silver medal during the floor exercise round, with Chiles taking home the bronze and Brazilian Rebecca Andrade taking the gold. The group collectively created Olympic history, becoming the first all-Black podium in men’s or women’s gymnastics.

When the three women stepped up to the podium for the medal ceremony, Simone and Chiles sweetly bowed down to Andrade on the Olympic platform, prompting fans everywhere to share their adoration for Team USA’s display of sportsmanship.

While in Paris, Simone has also spoken candidly about her experiences as an Olympian. One day after winning the gold medal during the individual vault round, she turned to X to issue an announcement regarding a question she doesn’t want to answer anymore.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

At a press conference after her vault win, she also talked about her future in the Olympics. When she was directly asked if she’d be competing in the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, she said: “Never say never.”

“The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know.” She added: “But I am getting really old.”