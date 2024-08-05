Simone Biles reveals the one question she wants people to stop asking Olympians

Support truly

Simone Biles has shared the one question she wishes people would stop asking Olympians.

During the Team USA gymnast’s time at the games in Paris, she walked away with three gold medals and one silver, earning a spot on the podium at every event she competed in except for one. However, one day after winning the gold medal during the individual vault round, she turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to issue an announcement regarding a question she doesn’t want to answer anymore.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” the Olympian wrote on the platform. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

At a press conference immediately following her vault win, Biles did talk about her future in the Olympics and whether or not people would see her competing again in 2028 for the fourth time in her career.

When she was asked if she competed in her last vault competition, Biles found a loophole in the question. “Is this my last? Definitely the Yurchenko double pike. I mean, I kind of nailed that one,” she said.

During another moment of the press conference, when Biles was directly asked if she’d be competing in the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, she said: “Never say never.”

“The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know.” She added: “But I am getting really old.”

This year, Biles became the oldest Olympic all-around winner in 72 years since Maria Gorokhovskaya competed at the Olympics in Helsinki in 1952 when she was 30 years old. Former Team USA gymnast Marie Margaret Hoesley was 35 when she took part in the same competition.

Despite Biles’ loss after falling off the balance beam on Monday, August 5’s finals and earning second place for her floor routine for the first time this year, the gymnast still made sure to show off her diamond goat necklace, which first made its appearance after winning the women’s all-around final last week.

Biles has been called a GOAT, an acronym for “great of all time” by many throughout her career. The jeweler who made the necklace, Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, made a post about the necklace at the time, revealing specific details about the piece.

“In the realm of gymnastics, few names resonate as profoundly as Simone Biles. As she graces the Paris 2024 Olympics, her journey is not just one of medals and records, but of breaking barriers and redefining the sport,” the jewelry company wrote in the caption of their post showing off the necklace.

“The GOAT necklace, a three-dimensional masterpiece adorned with 546 diamonds, embodies her unparalleled status in gymnastics. Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations.”

During a press conference following the medal ceremony, she explained exactly where the necklace came from and why.

“My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode because the people love it and some people hate it,” the Olympian told reporters. “So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, ‘Okay, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it.”

“But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I am in the conversation of ‘greatest of all athletes’ because I just still think, ‘I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip,’” she added.