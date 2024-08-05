Support truly

She’s human after all. Simone Biles settled for fifth in the beam final at the Paris Olympics, tumbling off the perilous apparatus to leave her outside of the medals altogether.

The American superstar turned away with a grimace after learning her score, 13.100, which included a 0.3 penalty. After redemption in Paris and a third Olympic gold following a statement performance in the vault on Saturday, the beam provided a telling reminder that gymnastics is a sport of fine margins as Alice D’Amato claimed a famous gold for Italy.

Monday was one last chance to witness history at the Bercy Arena, which has been one of the hottest tickets in Paris. Snoop Dogg has danced to her rhythm at the Bercy Arena and Team USA’s basketball superstars, including Kevin Durant, are among the illustrious names queueing up to witness greatness.

Her final appearance and the sport’s final session in Paris brought an opportunity for a special exclamation point to conclude one of the great sporting chapters. Instead, the beam delivered intense drama to leave spectators gasping in horror at each mistake.

It brought the gymnasts together, though, given the uncomfortable viewing at each attempt to combat what proved to be a slippy beam. Sunisa Lee, Julia Soares and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea joined Biles by taking a tumble, with five slips in total. This was high risk, high reward, with the beam measuring just 10cm wide.

And Lee’s fall was especially jarring as she took the full force of the beam, leaving Biles to spin away in anguish before rushing to console her teammate a moment later.

Even Biles in her prime, at Rio de Janeiro 2016, could only win bronze in the balance beam, repeating the trick in Tokyo. But the previous drama in the event here led to a hushed silence before she began, which may have proven distracting to her performance here.

Nonetheless, she started with a switch-leap mount, a pike back ensured a fluid, dynamic start, but then the fall came. A brave face followed, recovering with a full-twisting double back to finish. But the routine proved she is indeed human. And after an agonising wait, it was only fifth place. The second-highest difficulty score in the final was not enough to salvage the performance. D’Amato and a lofty score of 14.366 proved enough for gold. And she sobbed uncontrollably after a lengthy wait to learn Rebeca Andrade’s score.

( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The glistening, diamond-encrusted ‘GOAT’ necklace has been swinging from Biles’ neck this week. “A little ode,” she concluded. “The haters hate it, so I love it even more, it’s a special part of me and a visual reminder that I can do it.”

But her beam performance proves a telling and valuable lesson that even the greatest can experience inconsistency in their arena.

Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals ( AP )

If Biles missed out on a medal altogether, it further emphasised the real lesson of the Games for her in what has concluded a mental journey following invaluable training alongside her sports therapist.

Still the third most decorated female gymnast with 10 Olympic medals, behind second-placed Vera Caslavska and overall leader Larisa Latynina, of the Soviet Union, on 18 medals, Biles has now experienced a full range of experiences in Paris.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final ( Getty Images )

If the team gold provided the platform for Biles to sparkle, removing any lingering doubt to banish the demons from Tokyo. Then the beam offered a humbling experience. Biles had previously conceded that Andrade had provided the “stress” and now she is tackling the right kind of stress.

Her legacy has extended beyond gold medals for some time, even in a purely sporting aspect. The innovation for each routine has extended to Paris. The genuine buzz to see her perform the huge Biles II vault was an unforgettable moment of Paris 2024.

Gold medallist Alice D'Amato of Italy, silver medallist Yaqin Zhou of China, and bronze medallist Manila Esposito of Italy pose with their medals ( REUTERS )

And her audacious approach to each routine, gambling with techniques of a higher difficulty, which are at times a full mark higher than her rivals, would not stop at the beam. Her routine here was the second-highest difficulty rating overall.

It did not pay off, but a willingness to try, time and again, should elevate the level of the sport in the build-up to Los Angeles 2028. There is still time for one final hurrah in the floor final, but Biles has now delivered the full Olympic experience.