Today at the Olympics: Monday’s schedule and highlights including Keely Hodgkinson and Noah Lyles
Keely Hodgkinson looks to finally turn silver into gold in the women’s 800m final while Simone Biles can make more gymnastics history
Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Monday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Monday’s highlights
Simone Biles has already won three gold medals in Paris but she has further finals to come on the balance beam and floor exercise on the final day of artistic gymnastics. Biles has the chance to make history in the events - if she wins both she will join American swimmer Katie Ledecky and former Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina on nine Olympic golds, which is the most of all time.
The headline star athlete of Monday and perhaps the entire Olympics is Noah Lyles. The Team USA sprinter is back from the thrilling 100m final in a bid to double up and take gold in the men’s 200m first round. Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Andre De Grasse and Erriyon Knighton are among the biggest threats to Lyles.
Keely Hodgkinson goes again in the women’s 800m final, with the Team GB star likely to face a challenge from Kenya’s Mary Moraa.
The triathlon is back with the mixed relay as Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter bid to retain gold after their success in Tokyo.
And look out for Sifan Hassan on the track, the Dutch runner goes in the women’s 5000m final as she bids to tackle a historic treble in Paris. She qualified second-fasted behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is the favourite, though Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay pose threats too.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch
All times BST
Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter - Triathlon, mixed relay, 07:00
Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix - Diving, women’s 10m platform, 09:00
Kimberly Woods and Mallory Frankly - Canoe Slalom, women’s CSLX, from 14:30
Joseph Clarke - Canoe Slalom, men’s CSLX, from 14:52
Hockey, women’s tournament - quarter-final v Netherlands, 16:30
Edward Lowe, Hamish Turnbull, Jack Carlin - Cycling - track, men’s team sprint, 18:09
Keely Hodgkinson - Women’s 800m final, 20:47
Day 10 (Monday August 5) - 17 gold medal events
Artistic gymnastics
11am-2.15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1
- 9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A
- 9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification
- 9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage
- 10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage
- 10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B
- 10.55am: Women’s 400m: round 1
- 11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage
- 6pm: Men’s pole vault: final
- 6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
- 6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1
- 7.35pm: Women’s discus: final
- 7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals
- 8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final
- 8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final
Badminton
- 8.45am-11.30am: Women’s singles: medal matches
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals
- 8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals
Beach volleyball
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals
Cycling track
- 4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals
Diving
- 9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals
Equestrian
- 1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying
Football
- 5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Sailing
- 10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals
- 8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals
Sport climbing
- 9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16
Triathlon
- 7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Water polo
- 11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
- 5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
Wrestling
- 2pm-4pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 8pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals
