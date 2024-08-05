Support truly

Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Monday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Monday’s highlights

Simone Biles has already won three gold medals in Paris but she has further finals to come on the balance beam and floor exercise on the final day of artistic gymnastics. Biles has the chance to make history in the events - if she wins both she will join American swimmer Katie Ledecky and former Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina on nine Olympic golds, which is the most of all time.

The headline star athlete of Monday and perhaps the entire Olympics is Noah Lyles. The Team USA sprinter is back from the thrilling 100m final in a bid to double up and take gold in the men’s 200m first round. Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Andre De Grasse and Erriyon Knighton are among the biggest threats to Lyles.

Keely Hodgkinson goes again in the women’s 800m final, with the Team GB star likely to face a challenge from Kenya’s Mary Moraa.

The triathlon is back with the mixed relay as Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter bid to retain gold after their success in Tokyo.

And look out for Sifan Hassan on the track, the Dutch runner goes in the women’s 5000m final as she bids to tackle a historic treble in Paris. She qualified second-fasted behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is the favourite, though Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay pose threats too.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter - Triathlon, mixed relay, 07:00

Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix - Diving, women’s 10m platform, 09:00

Kimberly Woods and Mallory Frankly - Canoe Slalom, women’s CSLX, from 14:30

Joseph Clarke - Canoe Slalom, men’s CSLX, from 14:52

Hockey, women’s tournament - quarter-final v Netherlands, 16:30

Edward Lowe, Hamish Turnbull, Jack Carlin - Cycling - track, men’s team sprint, 18:09

Keely Hodgkinson - Women’s 800m final, 20:47

Day 10 (Monday August 5) - 17 gold medal events

Artistic gymnastics

11am-2.15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1

Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1 9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A

Men’s discus: qualification A 9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification

Women’s pole vault: qualification 9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage

Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage 10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage

Men’s 400m: repechage 10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B

Men’s discus: qualification B 10.55am: Women’s 400m: round 1

Women’s 400m: round 1 11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage

Women’s 200m: repechage 6pm: Men’s pole vault: final

6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1

Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1 6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1

Men’s 200m: round 1 7.35pm: Women’s discus: final

7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals

Women’s 200m: semi-finals 8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final

8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final

Badminton

8.45am-11.30am: Women’s singles: medal matches

1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals

Men’s and women’s semi-finals 8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals

Beach volleyball

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals

Cycling track

4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals

Diving

9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims

Women’s 10m platform: prelims 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals

Equestrian

1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying

Football

5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals

8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals

Sport climbing

9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16

Triathlon

7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Water polo

11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s prelims (3 matches) 5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Wrestling