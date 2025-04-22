Pete Hegseth’s children cringe as father attacks media over Signalgate 2.0

Pete Hegseth’s children appeared to cringe as they listened to the defense secretary hit out at the media over Signalgate 2.0.

Hegseth attended the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday (21 April) with his family and was quizzed by the press over a story in the New York Times reporting he had created another Signal messaging chat that included his wife and brother.

The newspaper reported that Hegseth shared similar details of a March military airstrike against Yemen’s Houthi militants that were sent in another chain with top Trump administration leaders.

As Hegseth launched into an attack on the media, it was his children’s reaction that attracted attention.