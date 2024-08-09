Support truly

Simone Biles’ father, Ronald Biles, received an unexpected gift from Snoop Dogg for his 75th birthday.

The “Young, Wild and Free” artist has been enjoying the Paris 2024 Olympics since its start on July 26. As Team USA’s competitors face off against the best athletes from around the world, the rapper has been reporting for NBC as a special Olympics correspondent.

While rumors swirl about his potential closing ceremony performance, Snoop Dogg spent time with Biles and her father Ronald on his big day. In fact, the 52-year-old artist honored Ronald with a sentimental present.

On Instagram, Adria Biles – Simone’s younger sister – posted a picture of her father posing with the sweet gift from Snoop Dogg: a diamond chain with a Death Row Records pendant. In the image, Ronald looked at the camera and held up his gift front and center.

“Snoop gave him a chain. Now he don’t know how to act,” Adria wrote. “75 looks great on you. Happy Birthday, I love you.”

open image in gallery Ronald Biles shows off gift from Snoop Dogg for his 75th birthday ( Instagram/Adria Biles )

The gold-medalist Olympic gymnast took to her social media, sharing a picture of Ronald with his birthday cake. From the back, Ronald could be seen blowing out his candles and wearing Snoop Dogg’s chain, as he sat in the stands of the track and field stadium.

Simone followed up with a picture of her and the “Sweat” performer walking outside the stadium in Paris, France. Snoop Dogg also shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of him and Simone laughing, cheering, and watching the competition.

open image in gallery Simone Biles posts picture of her dad blowing out his candles inside the Olympic stadium ( Instagram/Simone Biles )

Fans praised the music idol in the comments of his post with Simone, calling him a “legend.”

“The king Snoop,” one person remarked, while another wrote: “You look great cheering with her.”

A third commented: “Always a legend.”

According to a recent report by Variety, multiple sources claimed Snoop Dogg will be making a surprise performance during the Olympic closing ceremony on August 11. Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also supposedly be performing during the grand spectacle. Each artist will either be performing live or showcased on a pre-recorded tape.

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony saw performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. For the opening, the 56-year-old Canadian vocalist sang a rendition of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour.” This was her first performance back after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disorder that causes muscle spasms and rigidity.

Following her emotional on-stage return, the artist posted a poignant message on social media, admitting she was honored to celebrate the incredible Olympic athletes with the finishing ballad. “So full of joy to be back in one my favourite cities,” she said. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you,” she continued.