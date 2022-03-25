A Brazilian singer has revealed that she was hospitalised due to holding her farts in while around her partner and how she’s “letting them rip” now.

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, 27, who goes by the performing name Pocah, posted videos of herself at the hospital in a since-expired Instagram story, which has been reported on via Newshub. In the clip, Pocah told her followers that she was “fine” now, following some “severe” pains in her stomach due to “trapped farts”.

“I woke up at 5.30am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital,” the singer said. “But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

She then encouraged her fans not to be “ashamed” to pass gas in front of their significant other, acknowledging how she’s “letting [her farts] rip” now.

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy,” she said. “Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.’ From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”

The songwriter detailed how a TikTok thread told her to ignore her stomach pains, which she said is what encouraged her to go to a doctor and figure out the source of her pain.

It appears that Pocah has found humour in the fact that her story has been covered by different news outlets, as she made a joke about it being an “international fart” on Twitter.

According to Healthline, if you try to “hold in” a fart, it can potentially hurt your body. Some side effects of holding in gas can include bloating, belching, pain, and swelling. In cases where you regularly hold in gas, you can possibly develop diverticulitis, a condition where “bulging pouches can form in the lining of your digestive system,” per Mayo Clinic.

Pocah released her first song, “Mulher do Poder,” back in 2012, under the stage name MC Pocahontas. She changed her name to Pocah in 2019 once she signed with Warner Music Group, in order to avoid potential copyright infringements with Disney.

The artist has more than 15.7m followers on Instagram and nearly 2.8m listeners on Spotify.