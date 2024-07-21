Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Simon Cowell’s ex-partner Sinitta has revealed that the two are now “like siblings”.

The couple first started dating in 1983, having known each other through family since they were teenagers. They endured an on-off relationship until finally splitting in 2014 when Cowell welcomed a son with his fiancée and socialite Lauren Silverman, after she became pregnant while still married.

However, they remain good friends, with the “So Macho” singer telling The Times that they spend holidays, including Christmas, together.

“We may be exes, but we’re more like siblings and are godparents to each other’s children,” she said.

“Simon and I often spend Christmas in Barbados with our families, either on the yacht or at One Sandy Lane, private villas owned by our good friend Maureen,” she continued.

“Simon plays Santa, arriving on a jet ski, spoiling the kids rotten.”

In an interview with The Mirror’s New! magazine, Sinitta previously spoke about how their ongoing situationship finally ended.

“There was always an element of ‘Well, it’s never really over, but when Eric [Cowell’s first son] was born, that was it. I would never come between his family,’” she said.

open image in gallery Couple split in 2014 ( Getty )

Earlier this year, Cowell’s former X Factor colleagues Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh blasted the music mogul, and made digs at Sinitta during one of their many gossip sessions on Celebrity Big Brother.

Sharon suggested that Cowell “doesn’t know how to keep friends” and mentioned Sinitta’s name before Louis interjected with his thoughts.

“I like her, she’s mad but she’s very loyal to him,” he said at the time.

Sharon added, “Oh, dedicated her life to him.”

open image in gallery Cowell and Sinitta’s relationship were romantically involved for over 30 years ( Getty Images )

“I like her, if you know what I mean. There’s something. Harmless,” he finished.

Sinitta was brought in to confront Walsh with some “home truths” as she chastised him for being “hilarious” but “not nice”.

Louis was left confused by the interaction as he said after the event: “Why did they send Sinitta? It was so random but it was so funny. You don’t know how crazy she is, but she’s really nice.”

He added: “But I haven’t seen her for years. But.... she was probably available.”

Sinitta hit back at the comments as she wrote on X/Twitter: “Lawd! Louis can’t help himself, just slagged me for popping in to see him at GREAT INCONVENIENCE making me late for the British Diversity Awards. Such a Beeeeach!”

The musician also shared further insight into her experience as a singer during the 1990s as she revealed the strange “incentive” she received while being propositioned by a “gentleman” in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“In the 1990s, my dancers and I were flown to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to perform for the sheikh,” she told The Times.

“I awoke one morning to see a Rolls-Royce hanging outside my bedroom window on a crane. The car was an incentive for me to spend the evening with a ‘gentleman’. I was horrified; just because my stage costumes are skimpy, it does not mean that I am a prostitute.”