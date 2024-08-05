The jaw-dropping payday Snoop Dogg is reportedly making at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Support truly

Snoop Dogg has become one of the most notable figures at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and for good reason too. The legendary rapper has delivered some hilarious commentary throughout this year’s Olympics, from wearing full equestrian gear for the dressage event to trading pins with Team USA.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has been working for NBC as a special correspondent for the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, it seems that Snoop Dogg was allegedly given a pretty penny for his now-viral Olympic appearances.

Henry L McNamara – a New York-based venture capitalist and Forbes 30-Under-30 honoree – recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share Snoop Dogg’s supposed Olympics paycheck. “Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner,” McNamara wrote on August 4. “He said Snoop gets paid $500,000 a day plus expenses to be here promoting [the] Olympics.

“From ‘Gin and Juice’ to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world,” he added.

The Grammy-nominated artist touched down in Paris, France, ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. He is scheduled to provide commentary for NBC until the end of the Olympics on Sunday, August 11. According to McNamara, Snoop Dogg will allegedly cash in a whopping total of $8m for the entire 16-day span of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite the shocking amount, many fans believed Snoop Dogg’s supposed paycheck is well-deserved, considering the memorable moments he’s delivered throughout this year’s games.

“Worth every penny,” one fan wrote on X, while another user replied to McNamara’s post: “Worth it! Snoop Dogg is rocking the @Olympics!”

A third person chimed in: “He is worth 2x that amount. Snoop is America.”

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

Snoop Dogg went viral on Saturday when he attended the equestrian team dressage event with close friend and business partner Martha Stewart. The record producer and the lifestyle guru arrived at the competition in full equestrian gear, complete with riding helmets, jackets, white pants, and matching sunglasses. Speaking to Today, Stewart explained that the rapper had asked her to attend the dressage event with him due to his fear of horses.

“Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses,” the 83-year-old cookbook author told the outlet. “He’s a little fearful of horses.”

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watch the dressage team Grand Prix final at the Paris 2024 Olympics ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also had viewers in stitches after he was given a private tour of the Louvre museum. In a video posted to Instagram last week, Snoop Dogg was dressed in full Team USA gear as he walked around the Paris museum with his shades on.

“You ever seen Night at the Museum?” he began the video, referencing the 2006 comedy film. “Well, tonight you get to go in the museum with Snoop Dogg and we’re finna be snooping around.”

He was then given a one-on-one tour from one of the Louvre’s guides, as he commented on iconic works of art like Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and the “Winged Victory of Samothrace” sculpture.

“I just found out I was Mona Lisa’s twin brother, Tony Lisa,” Snoop Dogg jokingly told the camera.