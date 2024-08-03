Support truly

It is not every day that you see Snoop Dogg brought to the verge of tears by a dancing horse named Jagerbomb.

This was dressage at its bonkers best as Team GB banked a fourth equestrian medal, taking bronze from the team grand prix.

Snoop has become an unexpected figurehead for the Olympics, rarely out of sight for more than an hour thanks to US broadcaster NBC. He was never going to miss this one, such was his delight at the ‘crip-walking’ horses in Tokyo.

Alongside Martha Stewart, the rapper took in the early stages of a gripping tussle for the medal positions that saw Germany beat Denmark by a single percentage point with a winning score of 235.790.

Of Snoop’s presence, Britain’s Carl Hester said: “I’d heard he was here. All the talk was he’s here, everyone has been looking for him on the camera. It’s great that he’s enjoying dressage and he’s here.”

The spectre of the Charlotte Dujardin scandal was lifted somewhat by a sparkling performance from Becky Moody and homebred Jagerbomb, who were last-minute replacements after Dujardin's withdrawal and suspension.

Snoop Dogg was enjoying the dressage action ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima )

The pair played the role of pathfinders to perfection as they added a sizeable chunk to their personal best to lift Hester, whose test contained a significant error, and Charlotte Fry onto the podium.

The emergence of Moody and ‘Bomber’ as the great entertainers of the Games is remarkable given that Moody nearly sold him as a young horse because she found him boring, only stopping short of doing so on the advice of her sister Hannah.

Their story is exactly the kind of salve required to rebuild the ancient discipline’s reputation.

"I was expecting a lovely 10-day holiday in France but this is quite a bit better in reality," joked Moody.

‘I didn’t have the pressure for a long period beforehand, it all happened quite quickly. There were definitely moments of extreme nausea but we carried on and the team around us have been incredible, I don’t feel like they’ve put any pressure on us at all.

"The vast majority of my pressure comes from myself but luckily I had great support and my horse was amazing."

Becky Moody, riding Jagerbomb, was Charlotte Dujardin’s replacement in the Team GB squad ( PA Wire )

On the choice of name, Moody explained: “I bred him 10 years ago and at that point in my life I might have been partial to a Jagerbomb. It suits him.

“Also, my grandad, who was called Norman, we all called him ‘Bomb’ for some reason. So, it was a little bit of a homage to him as well as the alcoholic beverage.”

Aged 57, Hester became the second-oldest British Olympic medallist of the post-war era, with only fellow equestrian legend Nick Skelton having been older when he reached the podium.

Hester feels Dujardin's suspension has created an opportunity to showcase the strength in depth in British dressage.

"I think it’s really important that we’ve done that because of how much (Dujardin) won and contributed to the team," said Hester.

"I think a lot of people felt that if she wasn’t on the team we would not be successful. Let’s face it, if the same people are on the team all the time, it’s not the greatest inspiration for the kids coming up because most kids’ dreams are Olympics."

Carl Hester (centre) could be headed for retirement from Olympic dressage ( PA Wire )

That mentality means that Hester's seventh Games is very likely to be his last as an athlete.

Team GB have already won two golds and two bronzes in equestrian with Fry among the leading contenders for individual honours tomorrow.

"I think we’re probably expected to do better in the individual," said Hester. "I’m still standing so I’m going to have one more sleepless night and go for tomorrow.”

