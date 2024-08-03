Snoop Dogg wears full equestrian kit as he watches dressage at Paris Olympics

Support truly

Snoop Dogg arrived ready for action at Saturday’s dressage team Grand Prix Special, fully kitted out to take to the saddle if needed.

Accompanied by Martha Stewart – a doyen of American lifestyle writing and TV – Snoop Dogg was dressed in breeches, a dressage tailcoat and hard hat as he took a trip around the Chateau de Versailles venue.

Snoop Dogg famously commentated on dressage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when he referred to German rider Isabell Werth’s mount as a “crip-walking horse”.

( Getty Images )

The rapper and actor got to enjoy a fine performance from British rider Becky Moody, who clocked up a leading first-round score aboard her horse Jagerbomb.

He is working for American channel NBC throughout the Games and has enjoyed a busy time in Paris, carrying the Olympic flame for a short leg on the final relay before cropping up at a number of events, including the gymnastics.

The presence of Snoop Dogg certainly created a buzz about the venue, with Moody’s team-mate Carl Hester saying news of his arrival had caused a stir in the stables.

He said: “I didn’t get to meet him, but of course the talk of the stables was that he was here and everyone was looking for him on the camera.

“It’s great he’s enjoying dressage and he was here.”