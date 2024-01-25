Sofia Vergara reveals her one dating rule now that she’s single

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sofia Vergara has been opening up about her dating requirements now that she’s single.

On Wednesday 24 January, the actress revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, that she would not date anyone that is more than two years younger than her.

The topic came up when there was a discussion about Bad Bunny, who name-checked Vergara in his song “Monaco.” Vergara mentioned that, upon realising the news, she “threw her phone” across the room before Cohen’s fellow guest, Alexia Nepola, made sure to let the actress know that the musician wasn’t dating anyone.

“And by the way, he’s single!” The Real Housewives of Miami star told her. “Would you ever date him?” she asked Vergara.

“Well no, let’s not go crazy, let’s not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32,” the Modern Family alum responded, referring to the child she shares with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

“Is that the rule? They can’t be younger than your son?” Cohen then chimed in to ask.

Nepola ended up agreeing to that rule, saying: “For me that’s always been that, I’ve always had that rule.”

But, according to Vergara, she has even more strict rules in regard to the age of someone she’s dating. “To me, they can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51,” she said.

“Really?” asked Cohen. “Okay, 49,” Vergara clarified, adding with a laugh: “I’m intelligent.”

“Wow, I’m screwed by that rule,” joked Cohen.

Earlier this month, Vergara revealed in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País why her marriage to Joe Manganiello ended after seven years. Back in July 2023, representatives for the former couple issued a statement to Page Six about their separation.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello said in the statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split. Speaking to El País, Vergara confirmed speculation that the pair had “conflicting opinions” about having children, which led to their divorce.

“I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara told the outlet.

While the America’s Got Talent judge is already a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her previous marriage, she explained that having another child was not in the cards for her. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” she continued. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara went on to admit that if “love comes along” in the future, then whoever she dates “has to come with” his own children.

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she added. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”