Sophie Turner reveals she’s ‘having fun dating’ after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has opened up dating again after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actor spoke candidly about entering a new relationship during an interview with British Vogue, published on 15 May. Her remarks came as she’s been in a rumoured romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who she was first seen with in November 2023.

Speaking to British Vogue, Turner confessed that she’s now enjoying the dating scene, as she didn’t have the opportunity to do so in her early twenties.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she said. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

The Game of Thrones star specified the “one most important thing” she needs in a relationship, “communication”. She also experessed how speaking openly about her feelings with her friends is a big part of her routine.

“I’ve started doing this thing with friends called Safe Space Saturdays. We can tell each other anything that’s on our minds and sort it out with really healthy communication, because I never want to be left in the dark in a relationship,” she explained.

While discussing her dating life, Turner made it clear that she wants to maintain a good co-parenting relationship with her ex, who she shares two children with. The former couple welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, Delphine, in 2022.

The Josie star also hit back at the online scrutiny she faced when announcing her divorce, and how the criticism affected her family.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can,” she told British Vogue. “I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

She acknowledged that even as she and Jonas have gone on to have separate relationships, she still wants them to be together during the pivotal moments of their daughters’ lives.

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she said. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

In September 2023, it was first reported that Jonas and Turner were splitting, after the singer officially filed for divorce. Days later, they formally announced their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram, explaining that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage of four years.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement reads.

A few weeks later, Turner filed a complaint requesting the return of her children, claiming they were “wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” with Jonas’s alleged wrongful retention starting on 20 September. She alleged that, before Jonas filed for divorce, they had been planning on moving their family to the UK and even bought a home across the pond. According to court documents, the pair had mutually agreed to make England their permanent residence as of April 2023. In May 2023, Jonas and Turner reportedly moved into a rental and planned on moving into their new home in December 2023.

Jonas’s representatives later responded to the suit in an email to The Independent saying the singer did not “abduct” their children, and clarified that Jonas was “OK with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK”.

In October 2023, it was reported that Jonas has filed to dismiss his Miami divorce case, with Page Six claiming that both parties have reportedly reached “various agreements” and aim to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

Before Jonas and Turner officially announced their divorce, there were multiple reports about why their marriage ended, with claims that it was due to Turner’s alleged affinity for “partying”. In September, TMZ reported that Jonas, on the other hand, liked to “stay home,” so he and Turner had “very different lifestyles”.

During her interview with British Vogue, Turner reflected on the period after the reports about her marriage came out, calling those days the “worst” ones of her life. She also explained how difficult it was for her to be away from her daughters during that media frenzy, and how guilty she felt for working at that time.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out,” she said. “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself: ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”