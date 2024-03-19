Sophie Turner reportedly requests to ‘reactivate’ Joe Jonas divorce case

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sophie Turner has reportedly filed paperwork asking a judge to reactivate her divorce case with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

The actress and singer previously underwent a period of mediation to handle child custody, which turned out to be successful as the “Sucker” singer filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution in Miami. Now, according to documents obtained by Page Six and submitted by Turner, she has asked “that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated”.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a representative for Jonas wrote in a statement to The Independent.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Turner for comment.

The pair had two wedding ceremonies - the first in Las Vegas on 1 May 2019, and the second in Provence, France on 29 June 2019. They have two two daughters – one born in 2020 and one in 2022.

They announced they were divorcing in September 2023 after Jonas filed. Jonas and Turner formally announced their divorce in a joint statement on 6 September, telling fans that they have “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

A few weeks later, the Game of Thrones star broke her silence by filing a complaint requesting the return of her children. In the complaint, Turner demanded “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and alleged that Jonas’s “wrongful retention” started on 20 September.

She alleged that, before Jonas filed for divorce, they had been planning on moving their family to the UK and even bought a home across the pond. According to court documents, the pair had mutually agreed to make England their permanent residence as of April 2023. In May 2023, Jonas and Turner reportedly moved into a rental and planned on moving into their new home in December.

Jonas’s representatives responded to the suit in an email to The Independent saying the singer did not “abduct” their children, and clarified that Jonas was “OK with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK”.

Jonas and Turner are both rumoured to be in new relationships. Turner, 28, took to Instagram earlier this year to share photos from a recent ski trip with her friends, which included her rumoured boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, 29. The post came two months after she was spotted kissing the aristocrat, seemingly marking her first relationship since her divorce.

In the caption of the post, which featured one photo of Turner and her friends and another of her at a pool, she simply wrote: “Jägerbomb anyone?”

In November 2022, The Sun first reported that Turner and Pearson, who is the heir to the Cowdray estate and 4th Viscount title, were seen kissing near the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, with a source telling the newspaper that the pair were “chatting and laughing a lot”. In the photograph obtained by the publication, the pair – whose faces are not visible – could be seen sharing a kiss, with both Turner and Pearson dressed in long coats and sunglasses.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, is rumoured to be dating the 33-year-old model, Stormi Bree Henley, known simply as Stormi Bree. While the pair have yet to publicly confirm whether they’re dating, Jonas and Bree have been spotted together on multiple outings.