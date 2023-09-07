Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner’s previous remarks about being a “homebody” have resurfaced amid reports that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because of how often she likes to “party”.

The resurfacing of Turner’s comments came after TMZ was the first to report that she and her husband were divorcing after four years of marriage.

In the 3 September report, the publication shared the alleged reason why Jonas filed for divorce, with a source claiming: “[Turner] likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” The claims came just days before Jonas and Turner issued a joint statement confirming their divorce.

Amid the divorce news, fans have now recalled how, on multiple occasions, the Game of Thrones star had been the one to express how much she enjoyed staying home. During an interview with Conan O’Brien in April 2020, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Turner confessed that she was “kind of loving” being in quarantine.

When O’Brien asked if she liked the “business of staying home,” she replied: “Yeah, I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. I’m just like, if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me.”

“I leave the house, like, once a day anyway, to walk my dogs, and then that’s it,” she continued.

Turner went on to add that Jonas was different than her, as she called him “a real social butterfly” and shared his candid thoughts about quarantine.

“So I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” she claimed. “It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

After describing how Jonas was doing DJ sets from home at the time, Turner also discussed how she supported him during the hobby.

“I pour him his drinks, I pour him his alcohol,” she said. “I give him tequila shots. He’ll like text me and be like: ‘What time is it?’ and I’ll reply from the kitchen: ‘Shot time.’ And bring him a shot of tequila.”

Days after her interview with O’Brien aired, Jonas also shared a video to TikTok poking fun at his partner’s habits. As the pair answered a series of questions, they both pointed at Turner when asked: “Who’s the homebody in the relationship?”

Following TMZ’s report about the reasons behind the couple’s split, fans have taken to a Reddit forum to point out Turner’s and Jonas’ previous comments about her being a homebody.

“During lockdown Sophie stated she was glad it meant Joe finally spent some time at home cause she’s the homebody,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Super interesting this is what he’s going with considering they once agreed Sophie was the homebody in the relationship.”

A third added, referring to Turner’s interview with O’Brien: “Even more damning, Sophie literally says that Joe’s the ‘social butterfly’ and it’s usually hard to ‘lock him down’ so quarantine has helped her spend more time with him. That bit about how Sophie is always out partying that JJ’s team just put out in TMZ is pushing a narrative that’s the complete opposite in reality.”

Other Reddit users criticised Jonas over the source’s claim that the divorce was due to his wife’s partying, while some speculated about whether Turner has really been out and about, as she’s been filming her new show, Joan, in England.

“He’s a f***ing a**hole for spinning this narrative that Sophie is a negligent mother who likes to party. She is working, not partying,” one person wrote. “F** him for trying to look like a good father who has to stay at home to watch their children. I hope Sophie has a good support system and their children are okay.”

“It’s such an old fashioned take as well. You can still party in your 20s/30s while also settling down/having kids etc,” another added. “The whole narrative he is trying to build is based on old fashioned ‘rules’ surrounding primarily motherhood.”

However, days after TMZ reported that Turner’s “partying” caused a significant rift in her marriage, the Daily Mail claimed that she was seen partying in Birmingham. In the photos, she appeared to be in high spirits as she “took shots” at an arcade bar called Dropshot Digbeth. The publication also alleged that Turner was seen enjoying £6.50 cocktails and showing off her strength on one of the arcade’s boxing games.

The Daily Mail’s report came on the same day that Turner and Jonas broke their silence about their divorce, and confirmed that they were ending their marriage. “After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” reads the statement, which was posted on the pair’s respective Instagram accounts.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement from Jonas and Turner – who share a three-year-old daughter, Willa, and one-year-old daughter – concluded.

On 5 September, the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Florida. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Despite initial reports that the couple’s two children have been residing with Jonas while Turner is filming a project in the UK, the petition states that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”. In addition to asking for joint custody, the document also indicated that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement.