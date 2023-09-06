Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner release joint statement on reasons for divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have issued a joint statement following news that the Jonas Brothers singer has filed for divorce.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” reads the statement, which was posted Wednesday (6 September) on both Jonas’ and Turner’s respective Instagram accounts.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The news follows various reports that the pair’s marriage has been in difficulty for six months.

Jonas, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday (5 September) in Miami Dade County, Florida. According to documents obtained by Today, the petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

An unnamed source claimed to TMZ on Tuesday that a difference in the pair’s lifestyles, and Turner’s apparent affinity for “partying”, had been a reason behind Jonas making the decision.

“[Turner] likes to party, [Jonas] likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” they claimed.

Jonas’s filing states that, although their two daughters have been living primarily with him, he wants “shared parental responsibility” after the split.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the filing states, according to Today.

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016, after the Jonas Brothers singer messaged the Game of Thrones star on Instagram. They eventually wed in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. They welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose named they have not announced, in 2022.

Rumours that the pair were heading for divorce first emerged over the last week. In that time, however, Jonas seemed to dispel divorce rumours by sharing two pictures to Instagram in which he was visibly showing off his wedding band.

In one picture, he was seen with his brothers Nick and Kevin as he wished his followers a “Happy Labour Day weekend”.

In another picture, shared just hours before Today revealed that it had obtained court documents, Jonas posted a captionless black and white photo with his wedding band clearly visible.

More to follow....