Sophie Turner seen partying in Birmingham as divorce from Joe Jonas confirmed

Sophie Turner has been spotted partying at a bar in Birmingham amid her divorce from husband Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from the Game of Thrones star, 27, on Tuesday (5 September).

According to documents obtained by Today, the petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

On Wednesday (6 September), the couple issued a joint statement officially announcing their divorce on Instagram.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” reads the statement, which was posted to both of their social media accounts.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Their joint statement comes amid reports that Turner’s affinity for “partying” caused a significant rift in their marriage.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Turner was seen partying in Birmingham as these rumours circulated.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend movie premiere on 12 September 2022 in Toronto, Ontario (Getty Images)

The actor appeared to be in high spirits as she “took shots” at an arcade bar called Dropshot Digbeth.

The actor has been in Birmingham to film her forthcoming ITV series Joan, in which she portrays Joan Hannington, a real-life crime boss who operated in London in the Eighties. It is believed that the event was a wrap party for the series, which Turner began working on in May.

According to the publication, Turner was seen enjoying £6.50 cocktails and showing off her strength on one of the arcade’s boxing games.

Photographs of the event were circulated on social media, which see Turner, dressed in a blue cap-sleeve mini dress, grinning and holding up a glass.

The sighting of Turner follows shortly after reports emerged that one of the main reasons behind her split from Jonas is a difference in lifestyles.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 12 March 2023 (Invision)

A source recently told TMZ that Turner’s apparent love of “partying” got in the way of their relationship.

“[Turner] likes to party, [Jonas] likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told the outlet on Tuesday (5 September).

It was less than a week ago that rumours first emerged claiming that Jonas and Turner were heading towards divorce.

The couple – who were married in Las Vegas in 2019 – had apparently been experiencing “problems” in their relationship for the last six months, according to TMZ.

The speculation was exacerbated when Jonas was photographed on a coffee run in New York City apparently not wearing his wedding ring.

Joe Jonas pictured together in 2019 (Getty Images)

It appears, however, that the “Cake by the Ocean” singer tried to dispel these rumours when he later posted a photograph of himself on Instagram in which his wedding band is clearly visible.

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter while Jonas’s representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Following reports that Jonas had been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” in the Los Angeles area, the Disney Channel alum has now reportedly tapped powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser.

Sasser previously handled Tiger Woods’ divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010. Supermodel Gisel Bunchen also reportedly enlisted his services in her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady in 2022.

Jonas and Turner share two children, Willa, who is three years old, and another daughter who was born in July 2022. The couple have not shared the name of their second child.

You can find a full timeline of Jonas and Turner’s relationship , from first meetings to divorce papers, here.