Everything we know about why Joe Jonas is filing for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, with sources suggesting that their “different lifestyles” factored into the decision.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday (5 September) in Miami Dade County, Florida. According to documents obtained by Today, the petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

A source told TMZ on Tuesday that a difference in lifestyles, including Turner’s apparent affinity for “partying”, had been a reason behind Jonas making the decision.

“[Turner] likes to party, [Jonas] likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” they claimed.

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016 and wed in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. They welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose named they have not announced, in 2022.

Jonas’s filing states that, although their two daughters have been living primarily with him, he wants “shared parental responsibility” after the split.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the filing states, according to Today.

Meanwhile, an interview with Turner for Elle UK has resurfaced following news of the split. In the interview, published in May 2022, the 27-year-old discussed her desire to move back to the UK for her mental health.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas photographed in 2019 (Getty Images)

“I miss England so much,” she told the publication. “The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have.”

“England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!” she added.

In addition to a request for joint custody, the document also indicated that Jonas and Turner had a prenuptial agreement in place. Jonas now acquired celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who famously handled Tiger Woods’ divorce.

Couple photographed in March (Getty Images)

Rumours that the pair were heading for divorce first emerged over the last week. In that time, however, Jonas seemed to dispel divorce rumours by sharing two pictures to Instagram in which he was visibly showing off his wedding band.

In one picture, he was seen with his brothers Nick and Kevin as he wished his followers a “Happy Labour Day weekend”.

In another picture, shared just hours before Today revealed that it had obtained court documents, Jonas posted a captionless black and white photo with his wedding band clearly visible.

Turner’s most recent Instagram post was posted on 14 August and showed her kissing Jonas’s hand.

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter, while Jonas’s representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.