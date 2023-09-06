Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that Marion Cotillard is taking news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce pretty hard.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, had obtained a divorce lawyer, four years after he and the Game of Thrones star tied the knot. In an Instagram post, Entertainment Tonight shared a photo of the former couple, alongside reports that Jonas “has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family” and “caring for their kids a lot”.

While many fans expressed their sadness about the split in the comments section, it was the Oscar-winning actor who seemed the most devastated over Jonas and Turner’s divorce. Taking to Instagram, Cotillard commented under ET’s post: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed Cotillard’s emphatic response to Jonas and Turner’s split, and shared their amused reactions to the Inception star’s comment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Not Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard being the most devastated about the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce news??” one person tweeted.

“I just burst out laughing why is she like this,” said someone else.

“Me and Marion Cotillard are the same person actually,” another user wrote.

Cotillard is best known for her portrayal of French singer Edith Piaf in the 2007 film La Vie En Rose, and has also starred in several English-language films, such as The Dark Knight Rises and Contagion. However, it’s unclear whether she’s worked with Jonas or Turner before, or if she’s simply just a fan.

Following reports that the “Sucker” singer was “consulting with two divorce lawyers” and that he is on the “cusp” of filing papers, Jonas officially filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on 5 September in Miami Dade County, Florida, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

It was initially reported that Jonas and Turner’s two daughters have been residing with him while she’s filming a project in the UK. However, the document states that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”. In addition to asking for joint custody, the petition also indicated that Jonas and Turner had a prenuptial agreement. He has tapped powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce, as his lawyer.

Since then, there’s been much speculation about why the couple are divorcing after just four years of marriage. A source recently told TMZ that a difference in lifestyles, including Turner’s apparent affinity for “partying,” had been a reason behind Jonas making the decision.

“[Turner] likes to party, [Jonas] likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” they said.

Sources also claimed to TMZ that Jonas “had access to a ring camera,” where he saw Turner “saying and/or doing something” that made him realise that their marriage wasn’t working.

As a result, Jonas and Turner issued a joint social media statement to silence some of the rumours surrounding their relationship. “After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was shared Wednesday (6 September) on both Jonas’ and Turner’s respective Instagram accounts.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016, after the Jonas Brothers singer messaged the Game of Thrones star on Instagram. They were married in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. The pair welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose name they have not announced, in 2022.