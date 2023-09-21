Sophie Turner reportedly sues Joe Jonas to return their two daughters to England

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner has sued estranged husband Joe Jonas to return their two young children to England.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, a petition filed Thursday 21 September in the southern district of New York claimed that their daughters have been wrongfully retained in New York City from “their habitual residence” in the United Kingdom.

The documents state that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in England. According to the filing, Jonas and Turner moved into a rental in May 2023 with a plan to move into a permanent home in December 2023.

But amid relationship tensions this summer, they reportedly decided that their daughters would travel with Jonas on his US tour while Turner began filming a new drama series in the UK.

After Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, earlier this month, the pair reportedly met on 17 September to discuss their separation, where Turner reiterated their agreement for their daughters to return to England. However, the petition claims that Jonas was in possession of their passports and “refused to hand them over” and to send their children back to England with Turner.

According to NBC, Jonas allegedly refusing to allow their daughters to return to England with Turner “is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence,” the document states. The petition was also filed under The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Jonas and Turner were married in May 2019. Their daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020. The former couple welcomed a second daughter, whose name has not been revealed, in 2022.

More follows…

The Independent has contacted representatives for Turner and Jonas for comment.