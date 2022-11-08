Former members of the Spice Girls reunited on the dance floor during Geri Horner’s 50th birthday party over the weekend.
A video posted by David Beckham showed Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Emma Bunton dancing to their hit 1996 song “Say You’ll Be There”.
It is unclear if Melanie Brown (Mel B) attended the party as she did not appear in the video, but the Daily Mail reported that all five members of the Spice Girls were reunited on Saturday night (5 November).
Posting the video on his Instagram, Beckham wrote in the caption: “Special celebrating Ginger [sic] this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls. A friendship for life.”
Fans adored the video, with many commenting on how nostalgic it was to see most of the Spice Girls together again.
“David, thank you for capturing! My gay heart and soul is so happy, that is my Nineties life right there!” one person wrote.
Another fan said: “David you made our day with this beautiful reunion. I truly love my Spice Girls.”
Horner turned 50 on 6 August and initially planned to throw her party in September. However, she postponed it in honour of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Other famous faces who attended the big event included Myleene Klass, Poppy Delevigne, Rylan Clark, Holly Willoughby, David Walliams, and Penny Lancaster.
On Sunday (6 November), Mel B revealed in an interview with Hello! magazine that she is engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee.
She said that fellow Spice Girls Bunton and Mel C “cried” when they heard the news, adding: “All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he’s amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards.”
Mel B also revealed how much she cares about her former bandmates’ opinions and that it is “really special” to her that they like her fiancée so much.
“They’ve never liked any of my boyfriends [before] and they’ve been quite clear about that,” she added.
