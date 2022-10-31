Victoria Beckham explains why she was ‘so emotional’ at Paris Fashion Week show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has explained why she was so emotional after her Paris Fashion Week debut last month.

When asked what it was like to be married to David Beckham during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (28 October), Victoria recalled her first-ever show in the French capital.

The former Spice Girls singer debuted the spring/summer 2023 collection of her luxury clothing brand in Paris on 30 September.

“He’s amazing, he’s so supportive. We’re both supportive of each other,” Victoria, 48, told Drew Barrymore, adding, “That’s why I got so emotional at the show in Paris.”

“I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk,” she explained. “But the moment I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did.”

Victoria continued: “Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything.”

All of the Beckham siblings – including brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as 11-year-old Harper – joined their parents for the event in Paris.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham also attended the show amid rumoured tensions between her and Victoria.

Nicola addressed the alleged feud during an interview with Variety in August.

When asked why the 27-year-old thought the claims about her and Victoria were made in the first place, Nicola said it could be due to her wearing a Valentino couture gown at her wedding – instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she said, at the time.

During the Variety interview, Nicola also said she didn’t publicly discuss the wedding dress with Victoria so fans were prompted to assume that the pair was feuding.

Speaking about David during Friday’s interview with Barrymore, Victoria told the Hollywood star: “He’s a really, really, really great dad, he’s a fantastic husband, he works so, so hard, and I feel very lucky that we have each other.”