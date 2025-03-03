Stacey Dooley issues an apology to mothers over parenting assumption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Dooley has admitted that she owes her fellow mothers an apology after previously assuming that being a parent “can’t be that hard”.

The documentary maker, 37, welcomed her daughter Minnie, who she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton, in January 2023.

In an interview with The Observer, Dooley revealed that she was “unprepared” for parenting and hadn’t realised “how vulnerable” she’d feel.

“I went into it so unprepared,” she told the paper, explaining that she’d decided not to attend antenatal classes during her pregnancy and had also turned down parenting guides offered by friends.

“You know, I used to see mums finding it tough and I’d think, ‘It can’t be that hard,’” she said.

“I really used to think that. Which is f***ing hilarious. I owe all of those women an apology.”

open image in gallery Dooley with her daughter Minnie, who celebrated her second birthday in January ( Instagram @sjdooley )

Dooley said that although Minnie’s birth was relatively straightforward, “the sleep deprivation knocked [her] for six”.

“I’ve never in my life been that tired,” she said, adding: “I hadn’t taken into consideration how vulnerable I’d feel.

“And you’re madly in love with this person. And it’s a love you don’t recognise.”

The Strictly Come Dancing winner previously described the experience of discovering she was pregnant as “chaotic”.

“I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kev in the back of a black cab,” she revealed in an Instagram story.

open image in gallery Dooley with her partner, former ‘Strictly’ star Kevin Clifton ( Getty Images for SOLT )

“He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all very chaotic.”

Dooley and Clifton were paired up on the BBC dancing competition in 2018 and confirmed their relationship the following year.

In her interview with The Observer, the filmmaker described childcare in the UK as “a joke”, adding: “The cost is crippling. Which means amazing women go off and have a baby and can’t come back.”