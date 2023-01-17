Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Dooley has announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

The 35-year-old TV presenter shared the news that she gave birth to a daughter, named Minnie.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter announced her pregnancy in August 2022, sharing a polaroid picture on Instagram. The picture showed her wearing a loose t-shirt to show off her bump, which she cradled with her hands.

She captioned the snap: “Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my t*ts done in LA I’m gonna scream),” she joked.

Dooley announced Minnie’s arrival today (17 January), by posting a photograph of a card addressed to “Minnie’s parents” on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, Stacey wrote: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!

"I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

Clifton, who met Dooley competing in the 16th series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, shared the same image with a similar caption, writing: “Our daughter is here.”

He continued: “The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x.”

Dooley previously described the “chaotic” scenario when she took a pregnancy test in a toilet in Selfridges, and it came back positive.

Writing on Instagram earlier this month, the TV host said: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kev in the back of a black cab.”

She added, “He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all very chaotic,” adding a screenshot of the moment she told Clifton the news via FaceTime.