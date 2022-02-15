Staple items to help you build a capsule wardrobe

In a bid to shop more sustainably, eBay has emerged as a fashion destination in its own right. While you can still find hidden gems from its traditional peer-to-peer reselling platform, the retailer is also bringing the outlet experience to the comfort of your own home.

Cast aside all preconceived notions of these traditional jumble sales, eBay is putting new items from over 200 brands at your fingertips. In its Brand Outlet, you will find the likes of River Island, Puma, Timberland, Joules, Superdry and more to help you make considered, cost-saving purchases with discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Creating a capsule wardrobe is one way to shop in a more considered and environmentally-conscious way. Fashion is the second most polluting industry after oil, and accounts for 10 per cent of global CO2 emissions - but this doesn’t need to be the case. By streamlining your wardrobe to staple pieces like a cosy winter coat, a timeless pair of fitted jeans and some trusty Chelsea boots, you will not only create the building blocks to endless styling opportunities but it will save you precious minutes in your morning routine.

Instead of agonising over outfits and leaving a floordrobe in your wake, you will be able to decisively pair the elements together whether you are heading to work, on a night out or to a formal occasion.

Build your own capsule wardrobe with ebay’s Brand Outlet

Opt for quality, long-lasting pieces in trend proof designs that will stand the test of time. Neutral colour palettes like navy, black and grey will always goes down a treat and help you create the foundation where playful pops of colour can be easily mixed and matched for hassle-free dressing.

Load up your online basket with classic styles from eBay’s Brand Outlet. See some staple picks below.

Joules Womens Cheltenham Vegan Chelsea Boots: Was £79.95, now £28.9

(ebay)

Joules has given its fan-favourite Chelsea boots an update to suit those following a plant-based lifestyle. The vegan take on the design is hardly distinguishable from the original with the same streamlined silhouette and endless styling appeal. You can pair these timeless shoes with any outfit but looks particularly good when worn with floaty frocks or jeans and a nice top.

Buy now

River Island Womens Blue High Waisted Dad Jean: Was £42, now £15

(ebay)

These may well be the best jeans you’ve ever owned. The dad silhouette is a highly flattering style that references the 90s silhouette worn by the likes of Zack Morris in Saved By the Bell. They are defined by a higher waist and relaxed legs through to the boot cut-esque ankle. This fashion-forward take on the trend at River Island come in a classic blue hue and will form the foundation of your casualwear.

Buy now

Regatta Womens Serleena II Waterproof Insulated Parka Jacket: Was £100, now £29.95

(ebay)

For us Brits, a winter coat is a sure-fire staple. There’s no two ways around it. This parker from Regatta is designed to help you brave the element in style and comfort. It has a waterproof exterior featuring the brand’s Hydrafort fabric. The piece also comes complete with Thermoguard insulation for warmth that is further enhanced by the faux fur trim at the hood.

Buy now

Jack & Jones Mens Rush Bomber Jacket: Was £50, now £32.99

(ebay)

A classic bomber jacket like this one from Jack & Jones will always be a solid investment item. The silhouette is brought out year after year and is an understated yet versatile option to elevate casual ensembles. This bomber comes complete with the signature stylings of a ribbed hem, cuffs and collar with zipped pockets. It is available in navy as well as black, dusty green and crockery (a light khaki hue).

Buy now

Jack Wills Mens Seabourne Crew Neck Jumper Sweater: Was £57.99, now £29

(ebay)

As we put winter in our rear view mirror, you’ll be looking to more transitional pieces like this lightweight jumper from Jack Wills. The pullover has a cotton-wool blend in an array of neutral hues like black, navy, green and grey (as well as a bolder yellow shade) that can be paired with just about any outfit and for any smart-casual dress codes.

Buy now

For great discounts across more than 200 brands head to the eBay brand outlet now.