Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Students hoping for ‘practical’ Christmas presents amid cost of living crisis

One-quarter of students also say they will cut back drastically on gift-giving this year

Francesca Tuckey
Monday 05 December 2022 15:15
Comments
<p>Shampoo, food and underwear are top of many young adults’ wish lists </p>

Shampoo, food and underwear are top of many young adults’ wish lists

(PA Wire)

Students are asking for ‘practical’ presents this Christmas as the cost-of-living crisis bites, including electric blankets, money towards energy bills and even toilet roll.

A poll of 1,000 undergraduates found they would much prefer everyday essentials rather than designer clothes and shoes this year.

And with 51 per cent feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis, 49 per cent would rather have shampoo and tins of food bought for them, so they don’t spend the money on it themselves.

Others intend to ask loved ones to gift them underwear, bath products and hot water bottles.

However, 33 per cent are still hoping for an average of four expensive gifts from their parents this Christmas.

Recommended

Alex Gallagher, chief strategy officer at Unidays, which commissioned the research, said: “Priorities are changing for many students this year.

“With prices rising, asking for those more practical presents for Christmas provides students with financial peace of mind – as they won’t have to fork out for essential items themselves.

“Money is understandably tight, so it’s important that we help support cash-strapped students and give back to them over the festive season, so they can have the best experience possible.”

The study also found a quarter of students plan to buy fewer presents for their friends and family this year compared to last.

And while 38 per cent feel relieved at the thought of buying less, 37 per cent feel sad about it, while 25 per cent feel embarrassed.

But 31 per cent have had to be more frugal with their spending since the cost of living crisis, with 47 per cent dreading Christmas because they don’t know how they’re going to afford it.

(SWNS)

As a result, 29 per cent now class some items they used to see as ordinary essentials as more of a luxury since the price increases.

Food prices, petrol prices and bills are the top three things that have surprised students the most following the increases.

But it’s not just Christmas that has been affected, with a third claiming the cost of living crisis has had a negative impact on their university experience in some way.

And of those who took part in the study, via OnePoll, 73 per cent said they already work two part time jobs alongside their studies.

The spokesperson for Unidays added: “There is no doubt that the word on Gen Z’s lips is ‘value’, and UK students will be particularly determined bargain hunters this holiday season.

Recommended

“Despite their financial concerns, the holiday spirit is still going strong with students taking savvy measures to complete their Christmas gift lists, proactively seeking discounts to help make the things they want and need more affordable.

“You can still celebrate Christmas on a budget and there are lots of discounts out there that are available exclusively to students and graduates.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in