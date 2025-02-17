Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British actor Su Pollard has hit out at “cancel culture” as she accused the BBC of policing humour.

The 75-year-old star of Hi-de-Hi! added her thoughts to the ongoing furore around a spate of TV personalities who have been accused of “inappropriate behaviour”. She particularly expressed sympathy for Go Compare opera singer Wynne Evans.

Evans was axed from the Strictly Come Dancing tour earlier this year after being accused of making “lewd sexual remarks” to presenter Janette Manrara. He has denied all wrongdoing.

It comes shortly after Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson defended Evans, TV chef Gino D’Acampo, MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace and The Apprentice star Dr Jana Denzel. Clarkson said the men had done “nothing illegal” but had had their reputations damaged with “no trial”.

Pollard said she could empathise as a woman whose humour is “often based on double entendres, innuendo and word play”, in an interview with the i.

Although admitting she was unaware of the full nature of Evans’ comments, she appeared offended by the corporation’s attempts to curtail speech based on a difference in humour.

“Don’t tell me what I should be offended by,” she said. “Where did this insidiousness come in, this dreadful cancel culture? I don’t think social media has helped because things get taken out of context.”

Pollard hit out at ‘cancel culture’ as she sympathised with Wynne Evans ( Getty )

In her forthcoming variety show, Pollard said she shares humorous anecdotes with a disclaimer: “Now don’t get offended, because this is FUNNY!”

Wallace, D’Acampo, and Evans, have been at the centre of controversy as reports of “inappropriate behaviour” emerged. Their work has been intermittently affected by the claims, with shows removed and presenters replaced. They have vehemently all denied any wrongdoing.

TV chef D’Acampo, 48, was the latest to find himself at the centre of a firestorm after ITV News reported dozens of allegations against him, describing “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” behaviour over a 12-year period. He has vehemently denied all claims, with sources suggesting he was encouraged to adopt a “cheeky chappie” persona by bosses.

“It’s getting to the point where, soon, only Monty Don will be left,” Clarkson said in a column for The Sun over the weekend.

Clarkson insisted that the men had done nothing “illegal”.

“We are not talking here about kiddy-fiddlers or international terrorists,” he continued.

“None of them is accused of doing something illegal. They just said something or did something which someone found offensive.

“And that's that. It doesn't even have to be a current misdemeanour. There’s no trial. No chance to mount a defence. They’re just out. On the ­scrapheap.”