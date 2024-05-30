Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suki Waterhouse has joked about what her baby daughter’s favorite story is.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about raising her daughter, who she welcomed earlier this year with rumored fiancé Robert Pattinson, in a post shared to X on May 29. In the tweet, she poked fun at her nighttime routine with her child, specifically the book that she likes to read.

“Who wouldve thought baby’s favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show. Really makes you think,” she jokingly wrote.

The fan who threw the book to Waterhouse while she was on stage at her show in October 2023 also didn’t hesitate to respond to the tweet.

“You’re so welcome,” she wrote, while sharing a video of Waterhouse catching the book in her arms after the fan threw it at her. The post also included a snap of the recipe book, which was The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming.

This isn’t the first time that Waterhouse has addressed her interest in air frying. In August, she shared a viral tweet about the topic, asking her followers: “Who owns an air fryer and has it changed your life?”

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that a fan gave her the cookbook during her concert in October. When she later shared photos from her show on Instagram, Waterhouse also included a snap of herself posing onstage with the book.

“I’m currently reading my air fryer cookbook while on our way to Austin. Thanks for making me feel so at home NC! Love you guys,” she wrote in the caption.

Last month, Waterhouse appeared to reveal the gender of her baby with Pattinson, who she’s been dating since 2018. While taking the stage at Coachella on April 12, she spoke directly to the crowd and described the loved ones in her life.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” she said. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Waterhouse’s “love of my life” shout-out was seemingly a nod to the Twilight alum, while “little amazing lady” likely referred to their daughter.

Following reports that she gave birth in March, Waterhouse took to Instagram in April to confirm that she was officially a mom. In her post, she shared a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts. “Welcome to the world angel,” she wrote, adding a red love heart.

In November, Waterhouse first announced she was having a baby. While performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in a shimmery pink dress, she said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

She then opened the flap of her coat to reveal a growing baby bump, as the crowd at the festival cheered her on. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” Waterhouse jokingly added.