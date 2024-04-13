Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suki Waterhouse appears to have cryptically revealed the gender of her baby with Robert Pattinson while performing at Coachella.

In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer and model is seen speaking to the crowd on Friday 12 April during her set.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” she said. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Waterhouse’s “love of my life” shout-out was seemingly a nod to her boyfriend, Pattinson, while “little amazing lady” likely referred to their daughter.

Waterhouse was seen at the festival wearing a pair of white trousers, a sheer blouse and an oversized fur coat.

The couple confirmed that they welcomed their first child together last month. Both were pictured pushing a stroller in Los Angeles in late March, in photos published by the Daily Mail, which led fans to deduce the baby had arrived.

Waterhouse later posted a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

“Welcome to the world angel,” she said on Instagram, adding a red love heart.

Back in November, Waterhouse announced she was expecting her first baby with the Twilight actor at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. While performing on stage in a shimmery pink dress, Waterhouse said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

She then opened the flap of her coat to reveal a growing baby bump, as the crowd at the festival cheered her on. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” Waterhouse jokingly added.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been in a relationship since July 2018. Last December, it was rumoured the couple were engaged after the Love, Rosie star was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. A source later told People the couple were engaged after five years together. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” they said.

While the notoriously private pair have kept many details about their relationship to themselves, Waterhouse previously reflected on her five-year romance with Pattinson last year. Speaking to the Sunday Times in February 2023, she noted that she’s “shocked” to be “so happy with someone for nearly five years”.

Waterhouse, who was on tour throughout the United States at the time, explained that two months is the longest she and Pattinson have spent apart since they started dating. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she said, of their plans to meet during the American leg of her tour.

When asked what she thinks makes her relationship with Pattinson work, Waterhouse said: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.

The couple made their long-awaited red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, in December 2022, followed by their joint appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.