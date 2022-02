Super Bowl 2022 may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped brands from making the most of their marketing budgets with ads to be played during the big game’s uber-expensive commercial slots.

This year’s face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will take place on Sunday 13 February at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Despite a scheduling conflict with Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl LVI is expected to draw a large audience, partly for the sporting event and partly because of the halftime show, which will see a performance by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, brands such as Bic Lighters, Pepsi, and Chewy have already released their game day ads, which we have ranked below.

From a Frito-Lay commercial starring Megan Thee Stallion to a Booking.com ad featuring Idris Elba, these are the best Super Bowl commercials so far.

Doritos and Megan Thee Stallion

In the trailer for the game day ad, the rapper, who can be seen eating from a bag of Doritos, attempts to gain access to her trailer only to find the door locked. As Megan Thee Stallion looks on, the arm of what appears to be a sloth then reaches out from inside the trailer to remove the star’s name from the door, prompting her to reply: “Uh, excuse me?”

Bic Lighters featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

Longtime friends Stewart and Snoop Dogg teamed up for the lighter company’s commercial, which sees the rapper and the celebrity chef joking about the various uses for the lighters, such as “smoking a turkey”.

“You know this Bic easy-reach lighter would be good for lighting…” Snoop Dogg states at one point, prompting Stewart to finish: “Candles? It sure is.”

After Snoop then suggests the pair try the lighter on their “favourite activity,” Stewart responds: “You mean…” before the commercial cuts to the friends roasting marshmallows over a bonfire.

The reality of having a cat as a pet for Chewy

In a commercial for Chewy, a cat purrs contentedly on her owner as she watches him order a number of treats through the Chewy app.

Once the order has been submitted, the cat thinks aloud: “Okay, now you can pet me.” After a brief stroke, however, she jumps down from her owner’s lap, thinking: “Okay that’s enough. You’re literally so annoying. Just kidding, love you.”

Lay’s and Seth Rogan

In what may be one of the creepier Super Bowl ads of the year, a “big fan” of actor Seth Rogan can be seen singing: “Oh Seth Rogan, where are you?” as he looks on at a shrine dedicated to the star and bags of Lay’s chips.

The teaser ad concludes with a black screen that asks viewers: “Big fan of Seth? Tune in on 13 February 2022.”

Quaker offers its take on the infamous beer commercials

In Quaker’s Super Bowl ad, the oatmeal brand takes a page out of the various beer commercials we see each year, with the ad noting that “in America, we celebrate the big game with big grains”.

“But there’s one grain to crack open Sunday morning,” the commercial continues as a trickle of condensation drips down the side of an oatmeal container. “Oats.”

The commercial, which then sees two jars of oatmeal slammed together in a cheers, concludes with the tagline: “Pre-grain before the big game.”

PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, and the Mannings

In a commercial created by PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito-Lay, brothers Peyton and Eli Manning are gearing up to watch the game with cans of Pepsi and bags of Lay’s when they are interrupted by the offer to road trip to the Super Bowl alongside Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw and Victor Cruz.

TurboTax and the realities of cryptocurrency

TurboTax has dedicated one of its game day commercials to cryptocurrency, with the ad featuring the ups and downs of crypto-trading when a man declares himself a millionaire only to find out shortly after he is no longer a millionaire.

“Crypto is complicated. But as a tax expert with crypto experience, you can hand your taxes off to me,” a TurboTax employee guarantees.

Booking.com finds a new spokesperson in Idris Elba

In the preview clip, the actor rehearses for his role as the booking website’s newest spokesperson, only to be told by fellow spokespersons Isaiah Mustafa and Jonathan Goldsmith that he needs some work.