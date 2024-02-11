Super Bowl LVIII: Best dressed attendees

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year for everyone involved in the NFL, but it’s also an opportunity for fashion fun, with both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers known for their signature primary red.

On Sunday 11 February, players, fans and the players’ loved ones arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the game from the stands, or very expensive suites.

From Taylor Swift and Blake Lively to Kristin Juszczyk, these are the best dressed attendees at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Kristin Juszczyk

(X/@barstoolsports)

The NFL wife to 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk — who created the viral Kansas City Chiefs puffer coats worn by Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes last month — sported a jacket of her own creation featuring jerseys from her husband’s entire career, from high school through his journey in the NFL.

Taylor Swift

(CBS)

Swift wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. Swift also wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

Donna Kelce

(Instagram/@donnakelce)

The 71-year-old proud football mother donned an honourary jacket with letters spelling out “Super Bowl LVIII” on the back in a show of support for her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce

(Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived for the big game in an all-black outfit covered in sparkles, complete with a matching black bag.

Brittany Mahomes

(Getty Images)

To cheer on her husband and the rest of the Chiefs, Mahomes wore a Chiefs-red latex corset while in Las Vegas on Sunday. She gave her husband a proper nod with a dazzling custom necklace from Simon G Jewelry with her husband’s number 15 on it that the brand made for her to wear for the game.

Jason Kelce

(Getty Images)

Travis Kelce’s older brother has once again shown up to support the Chiefs decked out in yellow and red checkered overalls with a Kansas City Chiefs logo across the front, complete with a red T-shirt.