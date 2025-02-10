Super Bowl 2025: All of the star-studded commercials from this year’s game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become an entertainment event that goes beyond an American Football game, as brands attempt to gain customers during what could also be called the Advertising Super Bowl.

With more than 120 million people reported to have tuned in for Sunday night’s (9 February) broadcast, the Super Bowl means big business for brands looking to attract new customers and viewers.

This year, the football game was played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a decisive 40-22 win.

Here are all the star-studded commercials that premiered at the Super Bowl this year, with appearances from famous faces, including Drew Barrymore, Vin Diesel, Meg Ryan and Glen Powell:

Matthew McConaughey, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, Charli XCX, and Martha Stewart for Uber Eats

open image in gallery Matthew McConaughey for Uber ( Uber/YouTube )

Matthew McConaughey has a conspiracy that football was invented to make you hungry. He tries to convince Greta Gerwig to make a film about the scheme, with cameos from Kevin Bacon, Martha Stewart and Charli XCX.

Bill Murray for Yahoo

open image in gallery Bill Murray for Yahoo ( Yahoo/YouTube )

For Yahoo’s Super Bowl ad, Bill Murray admits that when he looks in the mirror he sees a dog’s reflection instead of his own. He then holds up his Yahoo email address encouraging anyone who can help to send a message.

Harrison Ford for Jeep

open image in gallery Harrison Ford for Jeep ( Jeep/YouTube )

“This Jeep makes me happy even though my name is Ford,” Harrison Ford tells viewers in his new ad with the former car brand before driving off from his ranch into the distance.

Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe for Michelob ULTRA

open image in gallery Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe for Ultra ( Ultra/YouTube )

In their Super Bowl ad for Michelob Ultra, Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe are pickleball champs who beat a host of professional athletes (Sabrina Ionescu, Randy Moss, and Ryan Crouser) to win their coolers of cold beer.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris for Häagen-Dazs

open image in gallery Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez for Häagen Dazs ( Häagen Dazs/YouTube )

In Häagen-Dazs’ new commercial, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have given up the “fast life” to cruise along an ocean-side highway and enjoy an ice cream in their convertible – much to Ludacris’ horror.

Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Sydney Sweeney for Hellman's

open image in gallery Meg Ryan for Hellman's ( Hellmans/YouTube )

Recreating her infamous When Harry Met Sally fake orgasm scene, Meg Ryan enjoys a sandwich in a diner with Billy Crystal a little too much after Hellman’s mayo is added.

Aubrey Plaza, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny for Ritz

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon for Ritz ( Ritz/YouTube )

In her first on-screen appearance since the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza competes with Michael Shannon to be the “saltiest” before Bad Bunny appears and lightens the mood.

David Beckham and Matt Damon for Stella Artois

open image in gallery David Beckham for Stella Artois ( Stella Artois/YouTube )

In Stella’s latest partnership with David Beckham the global football star is informed by his parents he has a twin brother in America, played by Matt Damon. They don't have much in common, but they both drink Stella.

Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom for MSC Cruises

open image in gallery Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom ( MSC/YouTube )

For an America vs the rest of the world-themed ad, Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore set sail on an MSC cruise to enjoy everything their holiday has to offer – from Italian gelato to American chicken wings.

Shania Twain for Coffee mate

open image in gallery Shania Twain for Coffee mate ( Coffee mate/YouTube )

You might not see Shania Twain in the Coffee mate creamer ad, but you can hear her. “Have you ever seen a tongue do this?” she asks as one – detached from a body – grooves and fireworks explode in the background.

Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Jeremy Strong, and Kevin Smith for Dunkin'

open image in gallery Ben Affleck for Dunkin' ( Dunkin/YouTube )

Casey and Ben Affleck, Succession’s Jeremy Strong and Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (as Jay and Silent Bob) go head to head in a “battle of the coffee brand bands” in Dunkin’s ad. A seven minute long version of the clash was also shared to YouTube.

Glen Powell for Ram Trucks

open image in gallery Glen Powell for Ram Trucks ( Ram Trucks/YouTube )

Glen Powell becomes Goldilocks in Ram Trucks Super Bowl ad. The Twisters star drives over volcanos and battles dinosaurs until he finds the pickup that’s just right.

Seal and Becky G for Mountain Dew

open image in gallery Seal for Mountain Dew ( Mountain Dew/YouTube )

Seal becomes a literal seal in Mountain Dew’s newest ad and performs a remix of “Kiss Like A Rose” to “Can’t Get Enough” singer Becky G from a rock in the ocean.

Eugene and Sarah Levy for Little Caesars Pizza

open image in gallery Eugene Levy for Little Caesars ( Little Caesars/YouTube )

In Little Caesars’ ad, Eugene Levy’s enjoyment of their mini pizzas is so intense his eyebrows fly off and buzz around town after he eats them.

Issa Rae for TurboTax

open image in gallery Issa Rae for TurboTax ( TurboTax/YouTube )

Insecure’s Issa Rae relaxes by the pool and eats cake after tasking a professional at TurboTax to deal with her income filing for her having spent years slogging receipts to closed accountant’s offices.

Antonio Banderas for Bosch

open image in gallery Antonio Banderas for Bosch ( Bosch/YouTube )

Antonio Banderas feels like “Antonio Boschderas” when he uses his Bosch appliances, he claims as he opens his veggie-filled fridge.

Channing Tatum for STōK

open image in gallery Channing Tatum for STōK ( STōK/YouTube )

Blink Twice star Channing Tatum convinces the players of Ryan Reynolds’s football team, Wrexham FC to improve their goal celebration dances after glugging STōK cold brew coffee.

Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Kris Jenner for Ray-Ban/Meta

open image in gallery Kris Jenner for Rayban/Meta ( Rayban/Meta/YouTube )

In a Black-Mirror-esque scene, Chris Pratt and Hemsworth wander around Kris Jenner’s house and value her art using Ray-Ban/Meta AI glasses. When a priceless piece made of fruit is eaten, the momager threatens to call her lawyer on the duo.

Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson for HexClad Cookware

In another space-themed ad, Gordon Ramsey is tasked with cooking for a “foodie” alien using HexClad pans. The alien in question? Pete Davidson. “All famous people are aliens,” he claims, throwing shade at Ramsay’s status.

Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, and James Harden for Pringles

open image in gallery Adam Brody for Pringles ( Pringes/YouTube )

Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody makes a horrifying discovery in this year’s Pringles ad: an empty tube. He’s encouraged by the crisp packet’s moustached logo to blow into the tube and the tashes of stars including Nick Offerman, James Harden and Kansas City coach Andy Reid fly towards him to help.

Post Malone, Shane Gillis, and Peyton Manning for Bud Light

open image in gallery Post Malone and Shane Gillis for BudLight ( Bud Light/YouTube )

Post Malone, current SNL host Shane Gillis and former SNL host Peyton Manning have a Bud Light block party with serious dad vibes for the lager’s latest commercial.

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson for Totino's Pizza Rolls

open image in gallery Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson for Totino’s ( Totinos Pizza Rolls/YouTube )

Veep star Sam Richardson and I Think You Should Leave’s Tim Robson are thanked for sharing their Totino’s Pizza Rolls by a furry space-bound alien who is crushed to death by his spaceship's doors. Traumatic.

Dan Levy, Heidi Gardner, and Morgan Freeman for Homes.com

open image in gallery Dan Levy for Homes.com ( Homes.com/YouTube )

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy and SNL’s Heidi Gardner find themselves stuck in a pitch meeting where their boss won’t let them say “Homes.com is the best”. So, they make Morgan Freeman say it instead.

Doechii for Nike

open image in gallery A'ja Wilson for Nike ( Nike/YouTube )

Grammy-winning rapper Doechii voices Nike’s latest black and white advert celebrating female athletes, with appearances from Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and A'ja Wilson.

Barry Keoghan for Squarespace

open image in gallery Barry Keoghan for Squarespace ( Squarespace/YouTube )

Seemingly referencing Martin McDonough’s 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin, Keoghan rides through a remote Irish village on a donkey preaching the gospel of Squarespace to sheep farmers and pub regulars.

Juno Temple for Oikos

open image in gallery Juno Temple for Oikos ( Oikos/YouTube )

After eating her morning protein yoghurt, Ted Lasso star Juno Temple has the strength to speedily piggyback football player Myles Garrett through the airport so he doesn’t miss his flight.

Adam Devine for CirkulIn

open image in gallery Adam Devine for Cirkul ( Cirkul/YouTube )

In a new ad for water with flavoured cartridges, Adam Devine manically runs around the supermarket and drives through his town looking for a supply of Cirkul for his girlfriend after forgetting to buy some.

Doja Cat and LeBron James for Taco Bell

open image in gallery Doja Cat for Taco Bell ( Taco Bell/YouTube )

Rapper Doja Cat and basketball legend LeBron James are blocked out of Taco Bell’s Super Bowl ad by photos of average Americans enjoying the Mexican-inspired fast food.

Walton Goggins for GoDaddy

open image in gallery Walton Goggins for GoDaddy ( GoDaddy/YouTube )

GoDaddy advertises its AI website-building technology by throwing Walton Goggins into numerous situations he isn’t trained to be in: investigating crime scenes, driving spaceships, helming race cars and running a small business.

Shaboozey for NERDS

open image in gallery Shaboozey for Nerds ( Nerds/YouTube )

NERDS, appropriately for this year’s Super Bowl, based their ad in New Orleans with rapper Shaboozey covering Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” while he saunters down the street snacking on the sweet.