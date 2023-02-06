Susanna Reid mistakes Harry Styles’ tattoos for part of his Grammys outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid mistook Harry Styles’ tattoos as part of his outfit live on air.

Commenting on the “As It Was” singer’s outfit at this year’s Grammys, Reid admitted that she thought Styles’ tattoos were part of his outfit.

Reid, 52, said that the sequined jumpsuit Styles, 29, wore to the ceremony made him look like a “glittery yeti”. She later asked: “Has he got tattoos?”

Co-host Richard Arnold replied: “Yes, he’s got tattoos on his chest,” prompting Reid to respond: “They look like part of the outfit.”

For the event, which took place on Sunday (5 February), Styles wore two different jumpsuits.

He arrived on the red carpet in a multi-coloured sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed the bird tattoos on his chest.

Designed by Egonlab, a French brand known for its genderless garments, the one-piece was made in a harlequin pattern and embellished with Swarovski crystals. The legs flared out to reveal a pair of white boots.

The singer changed his outfit when he performed his hit song “As It Was”, from the album Harry’s House, which one two Grammys that evening. Styles wore a long-sleeved, silver, sequined jumpsuit with fringe detailing.

Presenter Ben Shephard criticised his outfit, stating: “Look at that. It’s like he’s been sucked into a box of Christmas decorations.”

In his acceptance speech for the Album of the Year award, Styles said: “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.

Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet in a multi-coloured sequin jumpsuit that revealed the bird tattoos on his chest (Getty Images)

“I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music’. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these.”

He added: “This is really really kind… this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”