For those of us already preparing to return to work, Christmas will seem more like more of a distant memory with each hour that passes.

A fresh start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion and debate around exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations is rife.

In the UK, tradition dictates that Christmas decorations remain up until Twelfth Night. This falls on either January 5 or 6, depending on where you live.

In ancient times, people believed that tree spirits lived in the decorations people used to bedeck their homes, such as holly and ivy.

Failing to ‘release’ the spirits before Christmas ended was believed to result in crop failures and food problems.

We want to know if you’ll be ditching your tree before New Year’s Eve. Are you already sick of the sight of baubles after decorating in early December?

Or are you simply keen for a clean slate (and home) before 2024 arrives?

