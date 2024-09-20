Take your health into your own hands

As cold months draw closer, it’s crucial to prevent illness and maintain vitality. From convenient online consultations to supplements designed to support your cells, this selection of solutions will ensure you’re prepared.

Treat injuries holistically

( Six Physio )

Treating the root causes of musculoskeletal conditions, not simply the symptoms, is Six Physio’s focus.

The company’s holistic approach is to pair each patient with a manual therapist to improve movement and a rehab specialist for long-term results. A thorough, hour-long initial assessment covers your medical history and creates the basis for a personalised treatment plan.

Whether it’s sports injuries in teenagers or fall prevention and mobility rehabilitation for seniors, Six Physio offers comprehensive physiotherapy for all. Its 12 London clinics accept self-referrals and private patients and are covered by all major insurance policies.

Book now

Explore alternative pain relief

( Releaf )

As the fastest growing medical cannabis clinic in the UK, Releaf offers treatment that could help ease symptoms associated with a variety of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, depression and MS.

Every week, thousands of new patients turn to Releaf for an alternative to traditional medication. Through Releaf’s unique HealthTech Platform, patients can enjoy on-demand access to an expert clinical team of doctors who aim for exceptional patient outcomes, resulting in a 4.6 rating on Trustpilot.

Sign up now to discover if Releaf could offer you life-changing healthcare options you won’t find elsewhere. Find out if you’re eligible now.

Find out more

Optimise your hydration – naturally

( Elete Water )

Stay hydrated and energised naturally with elete Electrolyte Add-In. Trusted by athletes and health professionals worldwide, elete helps maintain your electrolyte balance and supports muscle function, nerve signalling and overall wellbeing.

Sourced from the mineral-rich waters of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, the 100% natural solution delivers essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium and chloride, without artificial additives, sugars and calories.

Just a few drops added to water, food or beverages provides the hydration boost your body needs to perform at its best. Receive a 10% off your first purchase with code SAVE10% at checkout. offer valid until 31st Oct 2024

Discover more

Discover affordable hair transplants

( DrCinik )

Affordable hair restoration is offered by Dr Cinik’s Istanbul clinic — now with the convenience of a clinic on Harley Street and digital pre-consultation options.

Trusted by international football stars, the clinic utilises cutting-edge FUE Sapphire and DHI techniques. The result: natural and dense results for all hair types, and more than 50,000 successful transplants. Dr Cinik’s all-inclusive experience includes luxury accommodation, private transfers and English-speaking support.

UK patients can choose free in-person consultations in London or digital pre-consultations: a flexible approach that ensures guidance tailored to each patient’s needs. State-of-the-art procedures, extensive post-operative care, and follow-up options at the London clinic guarantee a seamless experience. Secure a free quote now.

Discover more

Access care in a click

( Superdrug Online )

Tired of long wait times, inconvenient appointments and prescription issues?

Superdrug Online Doctor offers hassle-free healthcare with online consultations, at-home test kits and treatments for delivery or collection in as little as three hours after approval. Access expert advice from UK-registered GPs whenever it suits you, at home or on the go, via an easy-to-use online platform.

From sexual health and skincare to general health and weight loss, Superdrug Online Doctor offers more than 75 services, all delivered discreetly. Join millions of patients who trust it for their healthcare needs at Superdrug.

Discover more

Keep your energy up as you age

( Vivanmn )

Feeling fatigued? Struggling to concentrate? Dealing with sleep and weight issues? Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) could be the solution.

It’s a molecule that supports the cellular health and energy production that decrease naturally as we age. Taking NMN daily boosts your levels of NAD+ — a key molecule in cell health and vitality.

This has been proven to increase energy, enhance brain function, improve sleep and boost metabolism. Available in convenient 500mg daily capsules, it’s a simple, proactive way to support your wellbeing.

Enjoy a 20% discount with code ALLDAYBOOST at checkout. Valid until 30th November 2024.

Discover more

Elevate your daily nutrition

( Verve )

From Myprotein founder Oliver Cookson comes Verve: a game-changing brand aiming to help you optimise your everyday health.

Verve is committed to 100% transparency in ingredients and dosages, ensuring you know exactly what you’re consuming. V80 Transparent Greens is a nutrient-dense powder, packed with 80 active ingredients, and starts at just £1.83 per serving.

Endorsed by nutritionists, it sets a new standard for high quality, natural ingredients. With no additives or fillers, V80 guarantees goodness. Simply mix one scoop with 300ml of cold water daily to experience the benefits.

Enjoy 10% off your first month’s subscription with code HEALTH10 at checkout.

T&Cs: 10% off one-time purchases and an extra 10% off first time subscription orders. One use per customer, expires 31st December 2024 11.59pm

Shop now

Take the gut detox challenge

( Upgraders )

After years of chronic health issues, Helen Marie Loorents experienced a life-changing transformation at Lanserhof in the Austrian Alps.

This pivotal experience shifted her view on health and inspired her to create Upgraders, a platform uncovering the hidden impact of toxic gut metabolites on weight gain, chronic illness and premature ageing.

Upgraders blends ancient wisdom with modern science to promote lasting wellness through clean living. The 21-day programme, developed under the expert guidance of Dr Henning Sartor, PhD, chief medical doctor at Lanserhof Academy, brings a medical-grade gut detox to the comfort of your home.

This transformative cleanse rejuvenates the body from within, aiding weight loss, improving overall health and combating the effects of ageing. Enjoy a 20% discount on your detox with code CHALLENGE21 at. Offer ends 1 November 2024.

Discover more

Journey to self-empowerment

( Success Starts with Self by Divya Chandegra )

Yoga teacher, reiki practitioner, author and wellness guide Divya Chandegra is dedicated to empowering men and women to achieve personal and professional success.

Her book Success Starts with Self helps us rediscover our authentic selves beneath layers of societal expectation and subconscious beliefs shaped from childhood. The 35 must-read articles encourage a journey of discovery and growth, offering tools for self-assessment and reflection.

By embracing compassion, understanding and acceptance, we’re encouraged to foster stronger connections with others and achieve greater personal success. Chandegra offers a fresh perspective on a fulfilled, empowered life by prioritising one’s true self.

Download Success Starts with Self for just £11 and unlock exclusive bonuses for a limited period.

Discover more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.