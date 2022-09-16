Scientists develop painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scientists have developed low-cost, painless and bloodless tattoos that can be self-administered.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology will primarily use the microneedle tattoo patches for veterinary care and tracking neutered animals, but say the applications could extend to medical and cosmetic care in the future.

“We’ve miniaturised the needle so that it’s painless, but still effectively deposits tattoo ink in the skin,” said Professor Mark Prausnitz, principal investigator on the project.

“This could be a way not only to make medical tattoos more accessible, but also to create new opportunities for cosmetic tattoos because of the ease of administration.”

“While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed on to the skin and does not hurt.”

While tattoos typically use large needles to repeatedly puncture the skin, scientists have developed microneedles that are smaller than a grain of sand and made of tattoo ink encased in a dissolvable matrix.

“Because the microneedles are made of tattoo ink, they deposit the ink in the skin very efficiently,” said Professor Song Li, the study co-author.

Consequently, the microneedles can be pressed into the skin just once before dissolving, causing no pain or bleeding.

Tattoos are often used in a medical setting to cover up scars, guide repeated cancer radiation treatment or restore nipples after breast surgery.

They can also be used instead of bracelets as medical alerts to communicate serious medical conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, or allergies.

The research was published in the journal iScience.

“The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists,” Professor Prausnitz said.

“Our goal is to create new opportunities for patients, pets, and people who want a painless tattoo that can be easily administered.”

