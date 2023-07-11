Taylor Lautner says people have been pronouncing his name wrong ‘for decades’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Lautner has admitted that people have been mispronouncing his last name “for decades”.

The 31-year-old actor made the clarification about his name during a recent appearance on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby. When host Abby Howard asked Lautner the right way to pronounce his last name, he said: “It’s technically Lowt-ner.”

However, according to the Twilight star, his fans are not at fault for saying his name wrong all this time.

“It is my fault that nobody knows how it’s actually pronounced,” he said. “Because I never corrected anybody, for decades.”

As he emphasised that his last name is pronounced as “Lowt-ner,” he reiterated that he doesn’t usually “correct” someone when they mispronounce the surname.

“I just never, in interviews or anything, stopped somebody and said: ‘It’s not Lawt-ner. It’s Lowt-ner.’ Just go with whatever,” he explained.

Lautner noted that he doesn’t mind if people get his name wrong, adding: “I don’t care…Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing.”

In the comments under a TikTok clip of The Unplanned Podcast, fans expressed their shock over the way that Lautner’s last name is actually pronounced.

“The way my jaw DROPPED,” one person wrote, while another added: “I’m 23 and just finding this out, I’m baffled.”

A third joked: “Not me sitting here like ‘no he’s wrong.’”

In February of this year, the Abduction star sparked a similar reactions from fans when she introduced himself as Taylor “Lowt-ner,” in a video for E! News. In the comments of the clip, many viewers questioned why the actor didn’t “correct” people when they pronounced his name wrong.

Lautner is not the only celebrity to surprise fans with a name pronunciation clarification, as many celebrities have also corrected fans on the right way to pronounce their names. During a Q&A session in November, Adele praised a fan for pronouncing her name “perfectly”, as they referred to the singer as “Uh-dell” instead of “Ah-dell”. In July 2021, Clueless star Alicia Silverstone shared a video on TikTok about the right way to say her name. “My name is ‘Ah-LEE-see-ah.’ Not ‘Ah-LEE-shah.’ Not ‘Ah-lee-SHAH.’”

Lautner’s comments about his name came days before he made headlines when he appeared on stage at ex-girlfriend’s Taylor Swift’s concert in Kansas City. During the concert, Swift revealed that he was a star of her new music video for her Speak Now song, “I Can See You,” alongside actors Joey King and Presley Cash. Hours later, the “Anti-Hero” singer also took to Instagram to share that she recreated the viral Spider-Man meme with Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, as they all have the same first name.