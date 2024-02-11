Adele defends Taylor Swift showing up to Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has defended Taylor Swift for supporting Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency this weekend, the “Hello” singer touched upon current events, specifically Taylor’s presence at the Super Bowl, making it clear to the crowd that she’s supporting the Kansas City Chiefs because of Swift.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” she told the audience, adding that the couple’s haters should back off. “All of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f***ing life. It’s her f***ing boyfriend!”

She continued noting that Swift’s presence made her more invested in the game. She added: “It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on.”

Swift reportedly flew into Las Vegas on her $54m Dassault Falcon-9 business jet, eager to make it back in time to the US to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play after performing back-to-back concerts for her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo. Before Swift’s arrival, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC assured Swifties that no bureaucratic obstacles would stand in the way of her watching her boyfriend on the field.

The pop star arrived at Allegiant Stadium with Lively and Ice Spice in tow, donning an all-black outfit along with a red bomber jacket from WEAR by Erin Andrews draped over her shoulder. She accessorised the look with a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a meaningful tribute to the number on Kelce’s team jersey.

In the past, the pop star has subtly supported her boyfriend with football-themed jewellery choices as the football season continued to ramp up. At the recent AFC Championship Game, she wore an adorable ring that had a tiny replica of a red football jersey with Kelce’s number on it.

The “Anti-Hero” singer will be watching her boyfriend play from a Super Bowl suite that cost “well over $1m” to reserve, Kelce revealed on his podcast. According to TMZ, Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott as well as her brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney, and Travis’ brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie will watch the game from the luxurious suite.

After the game and subsequent celebrations, the pop star is set to to fly to Australia to continue her global Eras Tour.

The Super Bowl will be streaming on CBS, Fubo, Paramount+, YouTube, and YouTube TV. Kickoff is at 6.30pm ET.