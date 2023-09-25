Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday amid rumours she’s dating NFL tight end Travis Kelce, according to a FOX 4 KC report.

The singer and the football player, both 33, were speculated to be seeing each other after Kelce supposedly gave his number to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

Kelce then confirmed his romantic gesture during an episode of his podcast New Heights where he confessed to making a friendship bracelet with his digits on it.

On 20 September, his brother Jason weighed in on the subject during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Jason admitted he believed the romance between his younger sibling and Swift to be “100 per cent true” when asked about the speculation.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” the Philadelphia Eagles player said. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 per cent true.”

Last week Kelce addressed his love life on The Pat McAfee show for the first time after the host asked whether he’d like to “expand upon” the relationship theories circulating.

While he wasn’t clear whether he and Swift had ever met, Kelce revealed the message he sent her.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he supposedly told the “22” singer.

Taylor Swift cheering at the Kansas City Chiefs home game on 24 September (Fox News)

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said to McAfee.

Kelce went on to convey he was amused by all the interest in him being with the musician.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” he remarked. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

And according to him, his older brother’s commentary on the matter was only adding fuel to the fire.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” Kelce continued. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelce and Swift for comment.