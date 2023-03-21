Taylor Swift’s headfirst dive during Eras concert goes viral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has gone viral for her headfirst dive on stage this weekend, during the first two nights of her “Eras Tour”.

On Friday, Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated tour, centred on all 10 of her albums, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Throughout her performance, she took part in some show-stopping transitions, to portray her switch from her different “eras,” each of which represented one of her albums.

More specifically, footage from the second night of her tour, shared on Twitter, showed the singer walking towards the edge of the stage, while the noises of a swimming pool played in the background.

As she finished performing the song “Tim McGraw”, from her 2006 debut album, she approached the main section of the catwalk. She then jumped off, headfirst, and disappeared from the crowd.

The floor continued to light up and display a clip of the “Anti-Hero” singer swimming, in order to showcase this seemingly smooth transition into a new “era”. The change prompted gasps and applause from concert attendees, as the visuals on the stage showcased a wave in the ocean.

From there, Swift appeared back on stage, where she walked up a ladder that led to a display of clouds. The ladder continued to lift her up into the props.

Her dancers then brought props back onto the stage, before Swift popped out from the cloud and began to sing “Lavender Haze,” which is the first song from her most recent album, Midnights. Her performance also included references to her album, as she wore a purple fluffy coat and stood next to a bed with purple sheets.

Footage on Twitter from Friday’s concert also showed Swift doing this transition again, while wearing a green dress.

On social media, fans have expressed how stunned they were to see Swift dive into the stage and applauded the transition.

“The dive was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I was so caught off guard LMAO,” one fan tweeted.

“EXCUSE ME TAYLOR SWIFT JUST DID A DIVE HEAD FIRST INTO THE STAGE WHAT,”

A third fan shared a video of the concert on TikTok and wrote: “The most impressive moment from @taylorswift ‘s #theerastour night one was when she leapt into a hole in the ground.”

Other fans in the comments of the TikTok clip have poked fun at Swift’s jump off of the stage.

“She really said head first, fearless,” one wrote, referring to the lyrics of one of Swift’s songs.

“I can’t believe she held her breath underwater for that long!” another joked.

Some fans used this transition to poke fun at the viral Ticketmaster fiasco that fans faced to get concert tickets, one of which wrote: “She really said I’m gonna make all this ticket drama worth your while.”

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener – Glendale, Ariz. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Last year, the Ticketmaster website crashed when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s tour went live. At the time, many fans then took to Twitter to complain about the fact that they didn’t get tickets after spending hours in the queue. Swift then shared her take on the situation in a post to Instagram Stories, as she stated that she’s very “protective” of her fans.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4million people got tickets, but it really p***es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Over the weekend, Swift kicked off her first US tour in five years. Throughout these first two opening nights, she brought fans back the beginning of her career, including a song from her first album that was released in 2006.

Each of her two shows in Arizona were about three hours and 15 minutes, with a 44-song setlist.