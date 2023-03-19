Taylor Swift performs All Too Well as Eras tour kicks off in Arizona

Taylor Swift kicked off her hotly-anticipated Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night (17 March), for her first concerts in five years.

The singer-songwriter's 192-minute performance comprised 44 songs, including fan-favourite “All Too Well” - the ten minute version.

The set was divided into Swift's different 'Eras', one for each of her ten albums.

Jerry Weiers, the city's mayor, temporarily renamed Glendale "Swift City" in honour of Swift's two nights performing there.

