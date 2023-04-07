Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother has earned praise for the unique Taylor Swift-themed way she informed her daughter’s teacher that the first-grader would be missing class to attend the singer’s Eras tour.

Karen Vladeck shared the note, which explained her daughter’s upcoming absence using numerous references to Swift’s song titles, on Twitter, where it has gone viral among fellow Swift fans.

“Dear Reader,” the note began, with Vladeck making the theme immediately apparent with the introduction, a reference to the final track on Swift’s 2022 album Midnights, and with the email’s “Anti-Hero” subject line, which read: “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, It’s Me”.

Vladeck then wrote: “I’m writing to let you know that Maddie won’t be in school on 24 April because she is going to the Taylor Swift concert in Houston. I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I ‘Should Have Said No’ but I didn’t want to be ‘Mean’. ‘So It Goes…’

“Anyway, I hope this doesn’t leave any ‘Bad Blood’ between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not ‘Treacherous.’”

In the note, Vladeck then joked that she knows “I Did Something Bad,” but that she promises it will be “The Last Time” her daughter has an unexcused absence before the “Cruel Summer” starts.

Vladeck signed off the note with one final Swift reference, writing: “Forever & Always.”

The email, which has been liked nearly 3,000 times on Twitter, has been met with amusement and appreciation from Swifties, with many applauding Vladeck’s creativity.

“Best thing on Twitter today. Bravo,” one person tweeted, while another said: “When are you accepting your best mom award? I love this.”

Numerous others took the opportunity to follow Vladeck’s lead and use Swift’s song titles in their responses to the clever email.

“Hope it didn’t leave a ‘Blank Space’ in the grade book,” one person joked, while someone else said: “Eh, it’s just one day of school; I’m sure the teacher can ‘Shake It Off.’”

In a follow-up tweet, Vladeck revealed that her daughter’s teacher also found the humour in the absence note, as the first-grade teacher responded: “THIS MADE MY ENTIRE DAY,” according to a screenshot.