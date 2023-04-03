Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez attended the Taylor Swift Eras Tour with her younger sister Gracie, who shared a sweet moment with the singer onstage as Gomez thanked her “bestie” in a touching social media post.

On 2 April, the Rare Beauty founder and her nine-year-old sister, Gracie, dressed up in Taylor Swift-themed costumes to attend The Eras Tour concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 30-year-old donned a Folklore-style knit cardigan and space buns in her hair, while her little sister channelled Swift’s Speak Now album cover in a purple dress.

Gomez’s step-father Brian was also spotted in a “Proud Swiftie Dad” T-shirt alongside the two half-sisters. Their mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed daughter Gracie Elliott Teefey with Gomez’s step-father when the Disney Channel alum was 20 years old.

Swift even shared a sweet exchange with her best friend’s little sister while she was onstage performing her hit single “22” from the Red album. In a video captured at the concert, Swift can be seen kneeling down and handing her black bowler hat to Gracie, who is standing at the front of the stage. The nine-year-old gives Swift a friendship bracelet in return, and subtly smiles as she walks away from the stage.

The moment went viral on social media as fellow Swifties praised the singer’s “sweet” gesture, as well as her friendship with Selena Gomez and her family.

“The sweetest moment ever,” said one fan on Twitter, while another wrote: “this is the sweetest thing ever literally don’t contact me for 3-5 business days i will be crying”

Another fan said: “Their friendship warms my heart I cannot stress”

“Gracie’s smirky smile at the end,” said someone else. “She always wins!!!!”

Following the concert, Gomez thanked Swift for putting on a “mystical” and “euphoric” show for her and her little sister in an Instagram post.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” she captioned the post, which featured a picture of Gracie making a heart with her hands. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always”.

Gomez and Swift have been friends for more than a decade, after first meeting in 2008 while Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating Nick Jonas. Gomez even appeared in Swift’s 2015 music video for “Bad Blood”.

Last July, the two friends celebrated Gomez’s 30th birthday together and the Only Murders in the Building star shared photographs from their intimate evening to Instagram.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned the post. In one photo, Gomez smiled at the camera as Swift held up three fingers with one hand and created a “0” with the other to signify her friend turning 30. In another image, Swift flashed a thumbs up as Gomez was seen laughing with a gift on her lap.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star has also often given fans a glimpse into her close relationship with her little sister, Gracie. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the “Wolves” singer brought her little sister as her date and the two walked the red carpet together.

In March, Gomez returned to Instagram following a brief hiatus in the wake of her rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber. She shared a sweet photo of her family on a recent fishing trip.

“Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real,” she captioned the post, which showed Gomez holding up a massive fish she caught while on a boat with her sister Gracie, and her grandfather, David Michael Cornett. “Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”