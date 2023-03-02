Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has returned to social media to share a sweet family photo amid ongoing rumours of an alleged feud between herself and Hailey Bieber.

The Rare Beauty founder, who recently dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on Instagram, took to the platform on Thursday to share a slideshow of herself enjoying some family time with her sister, Gracie, and her grandfather, David Michael Cornett.

“Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real,” she captioned the post, which showed Gomez holding up a massive fish she caught while on a boat with her family. “Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”

The Only Murders in the Building star is seen hugging her nine-year-old half-sister in one of the images, while dressed casually in a black sweatsuit with white stars.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was filled with people speculating about the “Wolves” singer’s alleged feud with Bieber.

“I just saw Hailey buy a boat and a fishing pole,” joked one person.

“Next thing we know, someone *cough cough* be fishing too,” said someone else.

However, other fans encouraged Gomez to ignore the online trolls. “Hey Selena, don’t let all the drama stress you out. You been our queen before them. You’re a grown intelligent woman,” wrote one fan.

Gomez and Bieber have made headlines this week because of rumours of an alleged feud that have been circulating on social media. It all began in late February, when fans accused Kylie Jenner of mocking the Disney Channel alum after she’d posted to her TikTok story that she had “accidentally laminated her brows too much”. Jenner posted an Instagram story the same day, which featured a picture of herself zoomed in on her eyes and eyebrows, along the caption: “This was an accident ?????”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then shared another post to her Instagram story which included a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Bieber and their eyebrows close to the camera.

However, Jenner denied claims that her post was an intentional dig at Gomez. “This is reaching,” Jenner wrote in the comments section of a TikTok. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against one another over the years in the wake of the actor’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Mere months after their split, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Bieber.

As a result of the recent feud rumours, conspiracy theories about the relationship between the “Who Says” singer and Jenner’s best friend, Bieber, have surfaced amid the drama. This week, fans theorised that one of Taylor Swift’s songs was about Gomez’s previous relationship with Justin, while others speculated that Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a cryptic response to the alleged feud when she tweeted on 25 February, “Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly.”