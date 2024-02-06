Fans praise return of ‘Drunk Taylor’ as singer swigs bottle at Grammys after-party

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift had a lot to celebrate at the 2024 Grammy Awards after-party.

The 34-year-old singer took home the biggest award of the night at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 4 February. Swift won Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights, becoming the only artist to ever win the category four times.

Following the event, Swift and several other celebrities attended Universal Music Publishing Group’s Grammys after-party, where the “Anti-Hero” singer posed for photos and videos with fellow artists. However, one video from the event has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, in which Swift can be seen chugging a bottle of clear liquid that many fans believe is alcohol.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 821,000 times, Swift appeared to be in a huddle with record producer Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley. The 14-time Grammy winner had changed out of her white Schiaparelli gown into a sequined strapless Valentino dress. At one point, Swift tilted her head back and took a sip of what appeared to be Tito’s vodka, according to one user.

“Is that Tito’s?” they replied to the post. Meanwhile, dedicated Swifties were simply amused by the return of Swift’s notorious (and inebriated) antics.

“I love drunk Taylor,” one person said.

“SOMEBODY COME GET HER SHE IN HER DRUNK ERA,” another fan exclaimed.

A third user wrote: “She is getting white girl drunk!”

Unsurprisingly, some people speculated that the oversized bottle was just water, like one person, who said: “She’s drinking her water and minding her business.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has let loose at an award show. The “Bad Blood” singer famously went viral at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last September for her amusing off-stage moments. During the event, Swift was seen dancing and singing to practically every single performance, as she held her glass in one hand and twirled her hair in the other.

In fact, Swift appeared to keep her plastic cup - which was filled with a clear, possibly alcoholic drink - in her hand at all times. One viral clip showed the “Style” singer struggling to lift her drink out of her seat’s cup holder. Another video captured her stunned face when a server arrived at her seat, with a tray of six drinks in hand, as she appeared to ask him: “What is it?”

“Taylor Swift at award shows with her little drinky drink will forever be my favourite thing in the world,” said one fan.

“Name a better love story than Taylor and her drink,” another fan wrote, while someone else commented: “Nothing I love more than award show Taylor with her silly little drink in her hand.”

In addition to Album of the Year, Swift also took home her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance. While accepting the award, she delighted fans with the announcement of her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, due for release on 19 April.