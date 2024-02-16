Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to GoFundMe of woman killed during Chiefs parade

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has made a charitable gesture towards the family of the woman who was killed during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

On 14 February, Kansas City hosted a celebratory parade in honour of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. According to ABC News, police told their spokesperson that one person was shot and 22 people were injured after a fight broke out outside Union Station as the rally was wrapping up.

Following the shooting, Swift has reached out and donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old woman who was shot and killed at the parade.

The Grammy winner wrote a poignant message on the GoFundMe page created with the goal of raising an additional $75,000 for the “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial”.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” her comment read.

Though the goal was set to $75,000, the page has already brought in $221,384 in donations. Swift started by sending $50,000, then sent an additional $50,000 approximately eight minutes later. The “Anti-Hero” singer was not at the event in Kansas City due to a scheduled Eras Tour show in Australia.

On the page, the founder noted: “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.”

“She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated,” the statement continued.

Shortly after Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid made their speeches to the crowd of about one million fans on 14 February, the Kansas City Police Department said that “shots [had] been fired around Union Station”.

As of now, three suspects have been brought into custody.

Devastated Chiefs players, including Kelce, took to social media to express their condolences and upset.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” Kelce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs linebacker, Drue Tranquil, added: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Swift for comment.