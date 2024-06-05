Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has shared a message of support for fellow singer Lady Gaga amid pregnancy speculation.

On June 5, the 34-year-old singer took to the comments of Gaga’s recent TikTok video to hit back at public scrutiny that women have faced. In the clip, the “Applause” singer denied speculation that she was pregnant, while referring to a lyric from Swift’s song “Down Bad”, as text over the video reads: “Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

In the comment of the video, where Gaga also encouraged people to register to vote, Swift hit back at the public’s obsession with women’s appearances while defending her friend.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” the “Cruel Summer” singer wrote. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Swift’s comments also come days after speculation that she and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were expecting, with Spanish publication Marca claiming that she appeared to be pregnant in footage from her recent Eras Tour.

The singer’s devoted fans have been quick to defend her on social media, with many pointing out that we shouldn’t be making assumptions about a woman’s body in the first place.

“I don’t understand why people honestly believe Taylor Swift is pregnant. Are you all living under a rock?” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I drink half a glass of water and I look even more bloated than that. Stop assuming women are always pregnant and let us be happy and healthy without the constant judgment.”

“Please don’t do this, peeps,” another wrote. “I absolutely can’t wait for Taylor Swift to become a mama. I assume that the topic has come up between her and Travis, even. However, please, please, please don’t ever post pictures of a woman’s body and make guesses that she is pregnant. This is never, ever okay for several reasons.”

“2024 and still assuming a woman is pregnant because she has a ‘belly,’ yeah let’s forget that we have a uterus and bloating is possible let’s forget science! Pathetic!” a third wrote.

The “Fortnight” singer has previously hit back at rumors made about her appearance. During an interview with Variety in 2020, following the release of her Miss Americana documentary, she addressed how a tabloid once claimed that she was pregnant, and how that headline affected her.

“I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine,” she said. “And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment.”

According to Swift, during a photo shoot shortly after, someone appeared to address the pregnancy rumors when they said to her: “Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!”

She went on to address how degrading these remarks felt to her, adding: “You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body.”

In her Miss Americana documentary, the “All Too Well” singer also opened up about suffering an eating disorder early in her career and recalled how her body was scrutinized by the media. “It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day,” she explained.