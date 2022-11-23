Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse, which inspired her song “Cornelia Street,” has been put up for rent, with a price of $45,000 a month.

The 32-year-old singer’s home, based in the West Village, Manhattan, was put on the market this week by The Corcoran Group, a luxury release estate agency. Swift first rented and briefly lived in the space in 2016, while her penthouse in Tribeca was being renovated, according toElle.

Fans of Swift are familiar with this home because it inspired a track for her Lover album, “Cornelia Street”. In the tune, she sings: “‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street,’ I say casually in the car.’”

As noted by Corcoran’s listing, the townhouse was first built in the 1870s as a carriage house and has since been transformed into a modern home. Some of the luxury amenities include a drive-right-in garage and a pool that spans 30 by 15 feet and is more than 5 feet deep.

There are four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms in the house, with the guest suite on the first floor. The bottom floor of the place includes the pool, a lounge area, and a fireplace. It also leads to an exterior patio.

The large living room, which is on the second floor, features “beamed ceilings, blond parquet Russian Ipe wood floors, leaded glass windows and a wood-burning fireplace with a marble hearth,” per the description of the listing.

Some of the appliances in the kitchen include a wine fridge and granite countertops, as the space leads into a dining room “with floor-to-ceiling casement windows open onto tranquil West village backyard views”.

The large primary bedroom on the third floor of the apartment comes with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a skylight. The room is also attached to a terrace with “an outdoor lounge” and “gas fireplace”.

Tenants can head to the top of the building to use “the rooftop terrace with gabled roof structure and enjoy open views of downtown”.

Along with the listing, Corcoran shared a video tour of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s luxury apartment on TikTok. In the comments of the clip, multiple fans poked fun at the home’s rent price and Ticketmaster’s chaotic presale for Swift’s upcoming tour, where fans waited on the queues for hours and were unable to get concert tickets.

“If we split it 5000 ways we can get it!!” one person commented, while another wrote: “For only 13 million dollars.”

A third said: “Is there a queue to rent it? I’ve already been traumatised enough.”

Multiple people shared how they’d react to living at the house, one of which wrote: “The way I’d cry just remembering that Taylor walked the same floor.”

According to the former owner of the townhouse for 15 years, David Aldea, he had no idea who Swift was when he rented the space to her in 2016. However, he said that when the “All Too Well” singer first saw the townhouse, she instantly loved it.

“She walked in, and I’ll never forget this — she said: ‘Oooh, it’s so crafty,’” Aldea recalled during a 2019 interview with Vulture. “And in Taylor-speak, that means ‘I like everything.’ She asked if she could rent not just the house but my style as well. So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of ‘Take your clothes and go.’ So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with.”