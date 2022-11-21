Taylor Swift says she 'never expected' re-recorded album success as she sweeps AMAs

Taylor Swift revealed that she "never expected" her re-recorded album to be such a hit with her fans.

The singer was the big winner at this year's American Music Awards, going home with six awards, among them, Favourite Pop Album.

As she accepted her fan-voted award for Red (Taylor's Version), the singer said she never assumed the tracks would "mean anything to you."

She re-released the 2012 album last year to reclaim control over her master recordings.

Swift also won Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.

